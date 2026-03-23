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HomeEntertainmentAfter Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav Gera Shares 28-Year-Old Letter He Wrote To His Parents

After Dhurandhar 2, Gaurav Gera Shares 28-Year-Old Letter He Wrote To His Parents

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)

Amid the box office success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly called Dhurandhar 2, actor Gaurav Gera has shared a handwritten letter from 1998 that reflects his early struggles as a young actor in Mumbai. Looking back at a journey spanning over two decades, he described it as “lovely” despite the many “ups and downs”.

Gaurav Gera’s 1998 Letter To parents

Gera, while sharing the letter on Instagram, wrote, “This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998… less than a month after I moved to Mumbai. This is 28 years ago… so no emails, only letters. After that came lots of TV, some films, ad films, a musical play, radio, TikTok and reels. It’s been a lovely journey with ups and downs. God has been kind. But this Dhurandhared… I don’t know what the future holds. I just want to thank my 23-year-old self for staying hopeful and my Ma and Pa for their endless support.”

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In a part of the letter, he wrote, “Dear Mumma and Papa, how are you guys? I’m really well over here. Nothing has materialised on the money front for me, but I hope to do well soon. There’s a lot of work here compared to Delhi.” He also described his daily routine, revealing that he rehearsed every evening for the musical Man of La Mancha, which he called a prestigious production.

Gera added that rehearsals often stretched late into the night, though he made sure to carry packed food with him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

He also spoke about his modest living arrangements at the time, revealing that he shared a small cottage with a friend to keep expenses low. “Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas, water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn,” he wrote.

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In another part of the letter, the actor mentioned that he hoped to buy a bike soon. He also shared that he was gradually beginning to like Mumbai, though he admitted that there was “nothing great” about the city yet.

The actor, now in his fifties, also asked about his parents’ well-being, his friends, the family business, and even the garden back home.

“Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn. It takes time to know the right people, so please understand. I may be heavy on your pocket for now, but trust me, not for long. I miss you both a lot. I’ll be okay, so you also take care,” he wrote.

Here’s How Social Media Users React:

Several social media users reacted to the post in the comments section. Many praised Gera’s journey and shared heartfelt messages.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Thank you for entertaining us all these years! More success and happiness to you.”

Content creator Saloni Gaur commented, “This is so sweet. What a journey!”

Another user wrote, “Such an inspirational journey.”

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
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