Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer reveals Imtiaz Ali's nostalgic storytelling.

Film explores love, identity, and generational trauma across timelines.

Naseeruddin Shah's character recounts Partition-era unfinished love stories.

Reunited trio Rahman, Kamil, and Ali deliver emotional soundtrack.

The trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally been released, and it revives the emotional, nostalgic style of storytelling that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is widely known for. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, the film promises a blend of love, memory and generational emotion woven into a deeply reflective journey.

The makers dropped the trailer on Monday, following the earlier release of its teaser and music, both of which had already sparked curiosity among audiences.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Trailer Highlights

The trailer suggests a multi-layered narrative moving between past and present, focusing on separation, identity and emotional longing. In typical Imtiaz Ali style, the emphasis remains on intimate human emotions rather than grand spectacle, exploring connections that endure across time.

Set against the emotional backdrop of Partition memories, the story appears to revolve around unfinished love and generational trauma. Naseeruddin Shah’s character, shown as critically ill, recounts his past to Diljit Dosanjh’s character. In the flashback, Vedang Raina plays his younger self, whose love story with Sharvari Wagh’s character remains incomplete. The narrative shifts between timelines, blending heartbreak, loss and memory.

The visuals are rich in nostalgia, marked by quiet conversations, restrained emotions and lingering glances that define the tone of the film.

ALSO READ | Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur’s Body Recovered From Canal In Ludhiana; Brother Claims Accused Fled To Canada

Imtiaz Ali Reflects On The Story

Director Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts on the emotional essence of the film, reflecting on themes of love, memory and time. He described the story as deeply personal and rooted in real experiences and oral histories of the Partition era, shaping the emotional foundation of the film.

He added that the film also looks at how the present connects with memories of the past, and expressed gratitude for being able to bring such a story to life with his collaborators.

ALSO READ | Harsh Gujral ‘Pauses’ Live Shows, Shares Note For Fans On Instagram

Reunion Of Celebrated Musical Trio

One of the major highlights of Main Vaapas Aaunga is the return of the acclaimed trio, A. R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali. The trio has previously delivered iconic soundtracks in films like Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway. The music from Main Vaapas Aaunga has already received appreciation for its emotional depth, and the trailer further highlights how strongly sound and storytelling are intertwined in the film. The background score alternates between haunting and romantic tones, enhancing the film’s emotional texture.

Producers On The Film’s Response

Representatives from Applause Entertainment noted that the response to the teaser and music has been very positive so far. They shared excitement about finally presenting the trailer, emphasizing that it only offers a glimpse into the deeper emotional core of the film. They also highlighted their collaboration with the creative team behind the project and described the film as a moving cinematic experience designed for the big screen.

Release Details

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 12, 2026. The music for the film is released under Tips Music.