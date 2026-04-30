Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Patriot's advance bookings in Kerala exceed Rs 3.5 crore, nearing Rs 10 crore globally.

Raja Shivaji's Hindi version shows slower advance sales than anticipated.

Ek Din's early ticket sales are low despite Aamir Khan Productions backing.

Three major film releases on May 1st are set for box office showdown.

As May 1 draws near, India's box office braces for an explosive clash of titans. Mammootty and Mohanlal's electrifying reunion in Patriot is igniting unprecedented frenzy across Kerala and global markets, while Raja Shivaji (Hindi) and Ek Din gear up to test holdovers with their own magnetic pulls. Advance bookings are shattering expectations without mercy, get ready for a showdown where hype meets reality in theaters everywhere.

Patriot Advance Box Office Collection

Advance booking for Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, has opened to a massive response ahead of its May 1, 2026 release. In Kerala alone, the film has crossed around Rs 3.5 crore in pre-sales, with tickets selling rapidly across major centres. Globally, early bookings have reached nearly Rs 9–10 crore, boosted by strong demand from overseas markets, especially the Gulf region. The film has also earned over $200,000 in international pre-sales. With shows filling quickly in many locations, Patriot is already building strong momentum and is expected to deliver one of the biggest openings in Malayalam cinema history.

ALSO READ | Rafael Nadal Documentary: Check RAFA Release Date, OTT Platform, And First Poster

Raja Shivaji Advance Box Office Collection

Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, is among the most awaited Marathi films in recent years. While the Marathi version is expected to open strongly, the Hindi dubbed release is witnessing a comparatively slow advance booking response. Early trends suggest the Hindi version may open around Rs 1.5–2 crore net. Despite this, the film benefits from a powerful historical theme and emotional connect, especially in Maharashtra, and its release on Maharashtra Day is likely to boost walk-in audiences. However, most trade expectations indicate the Marathi version will dominate overall collections, limiting the Hindi dubbed version’s final performance.

ALSO READ | Saree Seller With 3 Lakh Instagram Followers Killed By Husband, Who Later Dies By Suicide

Ek Din Advance Box Office Collection

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi. Despite the strong banner and cast, the film has struggled to build pre-release buzz. The makers opened advance bookings nearly a month before release to generate momentum, but early sales have remained low. As a result, the film is expected to open in the Rs 1–2 crore net range on day one. The romantic drama’s niche appeal and limited awareness suggest that its box office performance will rely more on positive word of mouth than a strong opening surge.





