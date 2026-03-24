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Rajinikanth, the man who needs no introduction, has officially put his weight behind the Ranveer Singh-led spy action thriller, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The “Thalaivar” didn’t just endorse Dhurandhar 2, but also called the film a “must-watch for every Indian”. He also crowned director Aditya Dhar as the “box-office ka baap”. Rajinikanth’s review comes as the film achieves “tsunami” status at the ticket windows, minting Rs 751.97 crore worldwide in less than a week since its release.

Rajinikanth Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2

Rajinikanth, after watching the film directed by Aditya Dhar, praised the film on social media. “What a film… Dhurandhar 2!!!”

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The legend went on to hail the filmmaker as “box office ka baap” and congratulated Ranveer Singh along with the entire team. “Aditya Dhar, box office -ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every indian. Jai Hind.”

What a film … #Dhurandhar2‌ !!! Aditya Dhar 🫡 box office -ka baap !!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must watch film for every indian. Jai hind 🇮🇳 @AdityaDharFilms @RanveerOfficial — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) March 23, 2026

‘Biggest Superstar Moment Of My Life’

Aditya Dhar took to the comments section of the post to express his gratitude after getting a glowing review from the superstar. He said that he had grown up watching Rajinikanth and has always considered him the “benchmark for entertainment”. Dhar wrote that receiving such appreciation from the legendary actor felt like the “biggest superstar moment” of his life.

“Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring ‘entertainment’ with just one benchmark, YOU. Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic,” wrote Aditya Dhar in the comments section.

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He added, “So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a must-watch feels like the biggest ‘superstar’ moment of my life. It feels like a blessing from the very person who taught us all to dream bigger.”

The Uri director further said he was “grateful beyond words,” adding that Rajinikanth’s words would always remain special to him and go “straight to his heart”.

Sir, we’ve all grown up measuring “entertainment” with just one benchmark, YOU. ❤️⁰Making us whistle, laugh, cry and feel larger than life for decades and still doing it with the same swag and grace, that’s pure magic.

So for you to call Dhurandhar 2 a “must watch” feels like… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) March 23, 2026

Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year and later premiered on Netflix in January. The first instalment broke several records, creating strong anticipation for the follow-up. The sequel has lived up to the hype, collecting around Rs 751.97 crore worldwide so far - of which India gross is Rs 541.97 crore and overseas is Rs 210 crore.

Unlike the first film, the sequel was released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film held paid preview shows a day before its official release on March 19 and surpassed the opening-day numbers of the previous part. It crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on three days and came close to this milestone on two others. The movie is scheduled to arrive on JioHotstar from May 22.