India@2047 Youth Conclave | 'Shah Rukh Khan Is Like God To Me', Says Actor Abhay Verma

ABP Network is hosting its much-anticipated India@2047 Youth Conclave in New Delhi on Tuesday, creating a platform for meaningful dialogue on the aspirations, responsibilities and challenges of India’s young population. The day-long event is witnessing participation from political leaders, social innovators, sportspersons and voices from culture and entertainment, all coming together to discuss the roadmap towards a developed India by the year 2047.

‘Shah Rukh Khan Is Not Just An Actor, He Is An Teacher’: Abhay Verma

Speaking with unfiltered honesty, Abhay Verma said that Shah Rukh Khan is much more than a superstar to him. “I see him not just as an actor but as a teacher. For me, and for every artist like me, he is like a god,” Abhay said.

Recalling his long journey from Panipat to Mumbai, he admitted it took him years to reach where he is today. Throughout that journey, Shah Rukh Khan’s work remained his guiding light. Abhay mentioned that SRK’s dedication, humility, and discipline are lessons every aspiring actor should learn from, not just admire from afar.

‘Failing Is God’s First Sign That You Will Succeed’

Abhay’s perspective on failure resonated strongly with young audiences. He revealed that academics were never his strength and that he failed two examinations during his school years. “Failure is the first signal from God that success is coming,” he said.

One such failure led him to a cinema hall, where he watched Ranveer Singh’s Ram-Leela. That single film changed his life.

“When I walked out after two hours, I was a different person,” Abhay recalled. For three days straight, he followed Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Ram, igniting a fire that pushed him towards acting.

From ₹730 In Mumbai To Bollywood Dreams

Abhay Verma’s struggle story left the audience emotional. He revealed that when he first arrived in Mumbai, he had just ₹730 in his pocket.

“Going from Panipat to Mumbai felt like going from zero to a hundred,” he said.

He also spoke about failing Class 12 twice before finally passing. But instead of letting setbacks define him, cinema transformed his direction in life. Films like Munjya brought him recognition, something he described as “rare and priceless” for someone without any industry background.

First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It Felt Like Meeting A Friend’

Abhay’s first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan remains etched in his memory. “When I met him, it felt like I was meeting a friend,” he said.

It was only after returning to his hotel that the realisation hit him that he had just met Shah Rukh Khan. Abhay praised SRK’s humility, adding that the superstar never made him feel small or overawed. He also recalled SRK’s advice: Never keep your dreams small, a line Abhay now lives by.

On ‘Dhurandhar’ And The Meaning Of Sacrifice

Abhay shared that if he were ever offered a role in Dhurandhar, he would love to portray Ranveer Singh’s character.

“It is a huge thing to sacrifice your life for the country and remain unknown,” he said, highlighting his respect for unsung heroes.

A Message To The Youth: ‘Don’t Follow Anyone Blindly’

Abhay’s advice to the youth was refreshingly honest. “Don’t follow anyone blindly. Even if you like something about me, don’t copy it,” he said.

He encouraged young people to find their own paths rather than imitate others, stressing that individuality is the true foundation of success.

‘Laikey Laikaa’: A Story Of Rejection And Self-Discovery

Abhay also spoke about his upcoming film Laikey Laikaa, co-starring Rasha Thadani. The film explores two socially rejected individuals navigating isolation, identity, and self-discovery.

Directed by Saurabh Gupta, the new-age action romantic drama was officially announced in June 2025, with its first poster unveiled in January 2026. Set for a Summer 2026 release, the film promises a deeply emotional yet relatable narrative.'

Despite success, Abhay admitted he carries a fear within him, the fear of losing the love he has earned. “I want to work so hard that the love I’ve received stays with me,” he said, underlining his commitment to continuous growth.

From idolising Shah Rukh Khan to becoming a voice of inspiration for the youth, Abhay Verma’s journey at the ABP India 2047 Youth Conclave LIVE proved that failure, struggle, and belief can transform passion into purpose. His story is not just about cinema, it’s about courage, consistency, and refusing to give up on dreams.