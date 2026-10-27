Abhishek Singh Accuses Shiv Kumar Vikku After Firing At His Car, Singer Denies Allegations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Unidentified men attacked singer Abhishek Singh's parked SUV.

Singh accuses rival singer Shiv Vikku amid ongoing dispute.

Police are investigating, examining CCTV footage, recovering cartridge cases.

A firing incident in Bihar's Jehanabad has sparked concern after unidentified men allegedly opened fire at Bhojpuri singer Abhishek Singh's parked SUV. They also damaged it with bricks and stones. The attack reportedly took place outside his home in Kali Nagar locality at around 4:30 am on October 26, while residents were asleep. Singh has accused fellow Bhojpuri singer Shiv Kumar Vikku of being involved in the incident, but Vikku has denied the allegations. Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible.

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Attackers Tager Singer's Scorpio In Jehanabad Firing

According to the account of the incident, the attackers fired four to five rounds at a black Scorpio parked outside Singh's house before pelting the vehicle with bricks and stones. he impact shattered its windows and left the SUV badly damaged.

Singh said he woke up after hearing loud noises and abuse outside his home. He and his family alerted the authorities, following which police arrived at the scene and recovered empty cartridge cases.

Fortunately, nobody was inside the vehicle when the attack took place, and no casualties were reported.

Abhishek Singh Accuses Shiv Kumar Amid Ongoing Dispute

Singh alleged that the incident could be linked to an ongoing dispute with Vikku. According to him, tensions between the two local singers had escalated through personal remarks on YouTube and during stage performances.

Singh also claimed that he had previously received threats during a public performance, allegedly warning that five rounds would be fired at his home. He suggested that professional rivalry and disagreements over popularity may have contributed to the hostility.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified, and no evidence establishing Vikku’s involvement has been confirmed.

Abhishek Singh Says CCTV Footage Will Be Shared

Following the incident, Singh posted on Instagram, claiming that CCTV footage would soon be made public as the matter progressed.

In his post, he wrote, “CCTV footage aa gaya hai, jaldi aap sab ke beech share hoga”.

He also stated, “Hamara shaq bilkul sahi tha, ab samaaj aur prashasan karwayi karegi”.

Concluding the post, Singh wrote, “Bhot galat kiye ho jo bhi kiye”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_singh_official99)

The singer also shared a video showing his damaged vehicle parked outside his house. Police are continuing their investigation into the firing and vandalism incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_singh_official99)

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Shiv Kumar Denies Allegations As Police Examine CCTV Footage

Responding to the accusations, Vikku denied responsibility and called for a proper investigation before anyone was blamed. He maintained that artists might exchange remarks during disputes, but that did not mean they would resort to weapons or violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiv Kumar Bikku (@shivkumarbikku)

Meanwhile, police from Jehanabad’s Town police station inspected the scene and seized empty cartridge cases. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in the neighbourhood to establish the sequence of events and identify the attackers.