Aayush Sharma Dances His Heart Out With Daughter Ayat; Salman, Arpita Share Birthday Wishes

Actor Aayush Sharma marked his 35th birthday with a heartwarming family celebration, giving fans a glimpse of the special day through a sweet moment shared with his daughter, Ayat. The Loveyatri actor’s video on social media has melted hearts, capturing the joy of a father-daughter bond.

Aayush Sharma Shares Adorable Dance with Ayat

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared an adorable video of himself dancing joyfully with little Ayat. Dressed in white, the doting dad lovingly held his daughter as they grooved together while family and friends cheered them on. The moment radiated laughter, love, and warmth, perfectly encapsulating his gratitude-filled birthday celebration.

Aayush’s Thankful Note to Fans

In his caption, Aayush expressed his appreciation for all the love and wishes he received on his special day. Hinting at exciting things ahead, he wrote,“Thank you so much for all the lovely wishes, couldn’t have asked for a better day — surrounded by family, love, and new beginnings.”

Salman Khan and Arpita Sharma’s Warm Tributes

Aayush’s brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan made the day even more memorable by posting a heartfelt birthday message.

Sharing a powerful throwback still from their film Antim: The Final Truth, Salman wrote,“Happy Birthday Aayush @aaysharma.”

In the photo, the two actors flaunted their chiseled physiques in a wrestling pose, symbolizing their bond both on and off screen.

Meanwhile, Aayush’s wife Arpita Sharma also shared a touching tribute, posting several candid pictures from the birthday celebration.

She penned a loving note:“Happiest Birthday my love @aaysharma. Wishing you all the love, happiness, laughter life has to offer. Hope this year brings you all the success you desire. We love you very much, papa. Shine brighter & brighter.”

Aayush Sharma’s Journey in Films

On the professional front, Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri (2018), produced by Salman Khan. He later starred alongside Salman in Antim: The Final Truth, portraying a gangster — a role that showcased a more intense and rugged side of his acting.