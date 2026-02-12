Aamir Khan Says Ranbir, Ranveer, Vicky Can ‘Give Us A Run For Our Money’ After Pathaan Scene

Actor Aamir Khan has addressed the train sequence in the 2023 film Pathaan, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan share a light-hearted exchange about who could replace them, a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that they are indispensable.

Speaking with Variety India, Aamir responded to the remark, noting that actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are capable of stepping into that space.

“You know, there was a very funny scene in Pathaan. I don’t even know whether I should mention this, but I haven’t watched the movie because I don’t watch that many films. But I was told about the scene and I saw it on YouTube. Salman and Shah Rukh are sitting at the end of the film and discussing who is going to… It was tongue-in-cheek. It was about the film, but it was also about outside the film. Usme masti, mazaak tha (It was said in fun)… and people laughed as well,” Aamir said.

‘They Can Give Us A Run For Our Money’

Aamir added that younger actors have already demonstrated their capability through their performances.

“Without taking names, a lot of people guessed what they were trying to say. But today, those same young actors have shown us that not only are they there, they can give us a run for our money, Chhaava Vicky Kaushal, Animal Ranbir Kapoor, Dhurandhar Ranveer. They’re there. They’re very capable of taking over from us. I would say they are very talented actors, perhaps more talented than us. They are staking a claim for a rightful place. So they have answered without saying anything, they’ve answered with their work. Which is fantastic. I really appreciate that. It’s wonderful to see that."

The Context Of The Scene

In the action sequence in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are seen fighting villains. During a brief pause, they discuss who might take over the reins of Indian espionage from them, widely interpreted as a veiled reference to leadership in Hindi cinema. They ultimately conclude that they will have to shoulder the responsibility themselves, as no one else is fit to do so.

Salman made a cameo appearance in the film, reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger.

Aamir Khan’s Recent And Upcoming Projects

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), a sports comedy-drama directed by RS Prasanna. The film is described as a spiritual successor to his 2007 release Taare Zameen Par and also features Genelia Deshmukh.

He recently made a cameo appearance in Vir Das’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which he also produced. Aamir is currently preparing for his next production venture, Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.