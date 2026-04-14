Aakhri Sawal explores a private 1934 meeting between Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Mahatma Gandhi, hinting at untold truths and lesser-known narratives from India's history.
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Aakhri Sawal Teaser Out: Sanjay Dutt Film Shows 1934 Gandhi-Hedgewar Meeting
Aakhri Sawal’s new teaser reveals a dramatic glimpse of the 1934 meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Hedgewar. The film explores controversial historical events.
- New teaser explores 1934 meeting between Gandhi, Hedgewar.
- Film promises bold narratives beyond known historical facts.
- Aakhri Sawal touches upon RSS ban, Babri Masjid debates.
- Sanjay Dutt stars in film releasing May 8, 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the film 'Aakhri Sawal' about?
What makes the teaser for 'Aakhri Sawal' intriguing?
The teaser raises bold questions about what truly happened during the historic meeting and suggests the film will dive deep into rarely discussed perspectives.
What historical events or debates does 'Aakhri Sawal' touch upon?
The film is inspired by real events and touches upon subjects like the ban on the RSS and debates surrounding the Babri Masjid, aiming for a thought-provoking storyline.
Who is involved in the making of 'Aakhri Sawal'?
The film is produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt and Amit Sadh.
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