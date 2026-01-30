A R Rahman Wins Tamil Nadu State Award For Best Music Director For PS– I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has been conferred the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Music Director for his work in Mani Ratnam’s historical epic Ponniyin Selvan – I.

Announcing the recognition, Rahman shared a post on X, expressing gratitude to the state government.

Honoured to receive the Tamil Nadu State Award for Best Music Director for Ponniyin Selvan – I.



My sincere thanks to the Government of Tamil Nadu for this recognition.



Warmest congratulations to all the other awardees.#EPI @mkstalin @CMOTamilnadu @udhaystalin #Maniratnam — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 30, 2026

Recognition For Acclaimed Film Score

Rahman’s music for Ponniyin Selvan – I was widely praised for blending classical compositions with cinematic scale, playing a central role in shaping the film’s narrative and emotional depth.

The award adds to Rahman’s long list of state, national and international honours for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Rahman To Attend Melania Trump Documentary Premiere

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to attend the premiere of a new documentary on Melania Trump at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on January 29 (ET). Titled Melania, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at the First Lady during key political moments.

Rahman Among High-Profile International Guests

Rahman’s presence is among the most notable international highlights of the evening. The globally acclaimed composer is expected to attend alongside figures such as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame, and Jordan Belfort, whose life inspired The Wolf of Wall Street.

AR Rahman Controversy

In a recent interview, Rahman had said, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.” The comments were widely discussed online and led to criticism, with several users questioning the intent behind his words.

Rahman Issues Clarification Via Video Message

Addressing the backlash, Rahman on Sunday shared a video message on his Instagram handle, saying that intentions can “sometimes be misunderstood” and that he never intended to cause pain.

“India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said.

Music As His Core Message

The 59-year-old composer said music has always been his way of connecting with people and celebrating India’s cultural diversity. Rahman, known for his work in films such as Roja, Bombay and Dil Se.., reiterated that his lifelong commitment has been to use music as a means of connection, celebration and respect for India’s culture.