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English NewsEntertainment72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners

72nd National Film Awards 2026: When, Where And How To Watch The Live Winners

The 72nd National Film Awards winners for films certified in 2024 will be announced today. Here's when and where to watch the live announcement, along with the leading contenders across Indian cinema.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 72nd National Film Awards winners announced today, honoring 2024 films.
  • Ministry's YouTube and X to broadcast live announcement.
  • Announcement expected today between 3-4 PM IST.
  • Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu films are strong contenders.

The wait is finally coming to an end for cinema lovers across India. The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards will be announced today, recognising some of the finest films and performances certified in 2024. With anticipation running high across the film industry, audiences are eager to find out which movies and artists will take home one of Indian cinema's most prestigious honours. Here's everything you need to know about the announcement, including where to watch it live and the films generating the strongest buzz.

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When And Where To Watch 72nd National Film Awards

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will announce the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards today. Viewers can watch the announcement live on the Ministry's official YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) channels.

Although the Ministry has not officially confirmed the exact timing, the announcement is expected to begin between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm IST, in line with previous editions.

Awards Will Honour Films Certified In 2024

The 72nd National Film Awards recognise films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) during 2024. Widely regarded as India's highest film honours, the awards celebrate excellence across multiple Indian languages and cinematic disciplines.

The selection process was conducted by an 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

Malayalam Cinema Expected To Make A Strong Impact

This year's competition is expected to be particularly intense, with acclaimed films from several regional industries in contention.

Malayalam cinema has attracted considerable attention after a successful year, with Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys and Kishkindha Kaandam emerging among the most talked-about titles.

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Strong Competition Across Hindi, Tamil And Telugu Cinema

The race is equally competitive in other languages.

Among the Hindi films drawing attention are Article 370, Srikanth and Chandu Champion. Tamil cinema is represented by Maharaja, Meiyazhagan and Amaran, while Telugu films Kalki 2898 AD, Lucky Baskhar and Devara: Part 1 are also being widely discussed as potential winners.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch the 72nd National Film Awards announcement?

The announcement is expected today between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm IST. You can watch it live on the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's official YouTube and X channels.

What kind of films do the 72nd National Film Awards recognize?

These awards honor films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification during 2024. They celebrate excellence across multiple Indian languages and cinematic disciplines.

Which films are currently generating buzz for the awards?

Malayalam films like Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys, Hindi films such as Article 370, and Telugu films including Kalki 2898 AD are widely discussed as potential winners.

Who led the jury for the 72nd National Film Awards?

An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj conducted the selection process for the awards. Jayaraj had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cinema ENtertainment News 72nd National Film Awards National Film Awards 2026
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