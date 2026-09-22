Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 72nd National Film Awards held in Gujarat, a first.

President Murmu to present awards on September 22.

Veteran Anant Nag receives Dadasaheb Phalke; major winners announced.

Article 370, Gautam, Mammootty, Aaryan secure top awards.

The 72nd National Film Awards are being presented on September 22, 2026, at Ekta Nagar in Kevadia, Gujarat, in a significant departure from the event's long-standing Delhi venue. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours recognising achievements in Indian cinema for 2024, with 92 award winners set to be felicitated. Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag will also receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024.

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National Film Awards 2026: When And Where Is The Ceremony?

The ceremony is taking place at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, near the Statue of Unity, and is scheduled to begin at 3 pm IST on September 22. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards during the ceremony.

For viewers following the event from home, the DD National YouTube channel is set to provide live coverage from 3 pm onwards.

The move to Gujarat marks the first time the National Film Awards ceremony is being held outside New Delhi. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said future editions will also be taken to different states and cities as part of an initiative intended to bring the celebration of Indian cinema beyond the National Capital. The government has linked the move to the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

National Film Awards 2026: Who Are The Major Winners?

The awards recognise films certified during 2024. Article 370 has been named Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam has received the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for the film. Mammootty, for Bramayugam, and Kartik Aaryan, for Chandu Champion, share the Best Actor in a Leading Role honour.

Rajkumar Periasamy has won Best Direction for Amaran, while Randeep Hooda has been recognised with the Best Debut Film of a Director award for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Kalki 2898 AD has won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Other notable honours include Best Costume Design for Pushpa: The Rule Part-02, Best Choreography for Stree 2 and Best Action Direction for Maharaja. Srikanth has been named Best Hindi Film, while Feminichi Fathima has received the Best Malayalam Film honour.

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

One of the key moments of the ceremony will be the presentation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 to Anant Nag. The veteran actor is being honoured for his contribution to Kannada and Indian cinema over a career spanning more than five decades.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was instituted in 1969 and is the highest honour in Indian cinema.

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National Film Awards 2026 Live Details