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HomeEntertainment5 Films Releasing This Friday; Rashmika Mandana And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Compete At Box Office

5 Films Releasing This Friday; Rashmika Mandana And Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Compete At Box Office

On June 19, multiple films across Hindi and regional cinema release together, including Maa Inti Bangaaram, Cocktail 2, Dodmansa, Deewana and Balan: The Boy, setting up a major box office clash.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • June 19th sees multiple films clashing across different industries.
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads Telugu action drama Maa Inti Bangaaram.
  • Cocktail 2 brings Bollywood stars into this box office battle.
  • Regional films like Dodmansa, Balan expand diverse release slate.

Box office clashes are no longer unusual, and the coming week is yet another example of how crowded release calendars have become. On June 19, theatres will see a wave of films across Hindi and regional industries, setting up a busy and competitive weekend for audiences and filmmakers alike.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Leads Maa Inti Bangaaram

Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram brings Samantha Ruth Prabhu into a completely new space. For the first time, she takes on a full-on action role while also carrying the film entirely on her shoulders as a solo lead. It’s a woman-centric action drama that has already sparked curiosity, especially among fans eager to see her in a different, more intense avatar.

Big Bollywood Moment With Cocktail 2

On the same day, Cocktail 2 arrives in cinemas with a strong star cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The romantic drama has already been in the spotlight thanks to its trailer, which received a solid response online. What also adds to the buzz is the fresh box office face-off it creates, as big names from different industries come together on the same release date.

ALSO READ | Sanchita Ugale’s Co-Star Sorab Bedi Gets Trolled For Saying ‘Pareshan Thi Woh Bechari’, Says ‘Itna Bedil Nahi Hoon’

Kannada Film Dodmansa Enters Race

The Kannada action-drama Dodmansa also joins the crowded release slate. It stars Sharath Krishna, who is not only playing the lead but has also directed the film himself. With support from Reshma Lingarajappa and Huli Karthik, the film blends action, romance and drama in a familiar but crowd-pleasing format.

Deewana Brings Emotional Love Story

From the Telugu industry comes Deewana, a romantic drama directed by Sreekanth Sangeeshetty. The film focuses on love, emotions and personal struggles, aiming to connect with audiences through a simple, heartfelt narrative rather than big-scale spectacle.

 

ALSO READ | Sikandar Actor Sonu Mmishra Claims He Quit 'Kala Hiran' After Being Asked To Speak Against Salman Khan

Balan: The Boy Expands Line-Up

Adding more variety to the week is the Malayalam survival drama Balan: The Boy. The story follows a young boy dealing with a difficult childhood while also searching for his missing parents. The film is being released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, signalling an attempt to reach audiences beyond its core market. Early reactions to its trailer suggest quiet but growing interest.

With films ranging from action and romance to survival drama, June 19 is shaping up to be one of those rare days when cinemas feel genuinely packed, giving audiences plenty of choices, and making the box office battle all the more interesting.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Box Office Bollywood Rashmika Mandana
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