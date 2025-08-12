25 Years Of Dhadkan: Shilpa Shetty Relives Memories With A Sweet Treat

The iconic romantic drama Dhadkan, starring Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Shilpa Shetty, has completed a remarkable 25 years since its release. Marking the film’s silver jubilee, Shilpa indulged in a little celebration of her own, complete with music, nostalgia, and dessert.

The actress, who played the unforgettable character of Anjali, clearly still holds the film close to her heart.

Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 25 Years Of Dhadkan

On Monday evening, Shilpa took to Instagram to share a delightful video. In the clip, she can be seen enjoying the film’s soulful title track playing on her television screen while relishing a sweet served in a kullad.

“I am getting the same feeling while eating this,” she said at the end of the clip.

Known for her fun “binge” videos, Shilpa captioned the post: “Dhadkan binge ❤️ #25YearsOfDhadkan.”

A Timeless Love Triangle

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan featured a captivating love triangle with Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The emotional depth of the story and the powerful performances left a lasting mark on audiences when it released, and the film remains a fan favourite even today.

Music That Defined an Era

Apart from its memorable plot, the film became a blockbuster thanks to its chart-topping soundtrack by the legendary duo Nadeem-Shravan. Timeless melodies like Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se, and Na Na Karte continue to evoke nostalgia among fans across generations. Even after two and a half decades, the songs remain a staple in romantic Bollywood playlists.

