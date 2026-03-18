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Director and screenwriter Ram Gopal Varma said he watched Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge last night and described it as “100 times more magnificent” than Sholay. He also heaped praise on director Aditya Dhar, adding that the very spelling of the word “director” should begin with his name.

‘100x More Magnificent Than Sholay’

Varma took to his social media handle to share the first review of the film. “After last night's watch of Dhurandhar 2 in terms of its sheer cumulative impact in every which way, whether on its expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, cinematic grammar breaking, and above all, the psychological audiovisual impact.”

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He went on to say that the film will be “100 times more magnificent than Sholay”. He added, “It will be a SHOLAY x 100 level magnificence and is bound to make all the greatest films made so far, starting from MUGHAL E AZAM, onwards look like TV SERIALS.”

The 63-year-old went as far as calling the film the “birth of a new cinematic order”.

“This is the BIRTH of a NEW CINEMATIC ORDER and the ruthless extinction of everything that that ever existed before in the previous WORLD of CINEMA.”

‘Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan Should Watch Dhurandhar’

Varma liked the direction in the film so much so that he recommended Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to watch the film first day, first show.

“The very spelling of the word DIRECTOR will start from Aditya Dhar's name, and it will be prudent and wise for even STEVEN SPIELBERG and CHRISTOPHER NOLAN to drop everything they are doing, and catch Dhurandhar 2 FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW.”

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it’s sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it’s expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

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How Did Social Media Users React To Dhurandhar?

After reading Varma’s take on Dhurandhar, many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“If Dhurandhar 2 truly delivers on narrative scale, visual language, and psychological immersion, we might be looking at a paradigm shift in mainstream cinematic storytelling. This level of hype demands a redefinition of audience experience itself,” said one social media user.

Another said, “RGV sir, instead of saying Sholay*100 times. You should have compared it with the first part. The majority of people watching FDFS don’t even know the impact of Sholay.”

“When a filmmaker speaks with this level of conviction, you know something extraordinary is coming. Can’t wait to witness this on the big screen,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “That’s a bold claim, comparing it beyond Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam is no small thing. If it delivers even 30% of this vision, we’re witnessing something historic.”