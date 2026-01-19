Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. Their wedding ceremonies included both Christian and Hindu traditions.
‘10 Blissful Years’: Rahul Sharma Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Rare Photos Of Asin
Former actor Asin, who stepped away from films after marriage, celebrates 10 years with Rahul Sharma as he shares unseen wedding photos and a heartfelt note, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private life.
Former actor Asin continues to be fondly remembered for her memorable screen presence and a successful career that lasted nearly 14 years. With popular films like Ghajini (2008), Ready (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012), she carved a niche for herself before stepping away from films after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies and welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. Since then, Asin has stayed away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter life with her family.
Rahul Sharma marks 10 years of marriage
On their wedding anniversary, Rahul Sharma treated fans to rare, unseen photographs of Asin. Taking to social media to celebrate a decade of togetherness, Rahul shared a candid picture of Asin in her white wedding gown along with another intimate moment from their special day.
“10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life everyday. Here’s to an incredible future together🥂,” he wrote.
When Akshay Kumar played cupid
The love story of Asin and Rahul Sharma has a filmi twist, with Akshay Kumar playing a key role in bringing the two together. Rahul had earlier spoken about it on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, revealing how the actor became their unlikely matchmaker.
“Of course, cupid was our great friend Akshay Kumar. We were going for an India vs Pakistan match, there was his movie coming up which was Housefull (2) and she was acting in the movie. Then Akshay said there's this movie coming, we want to promote the movie and since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh.”
‘He felt we came from the same values’
Recalling how the connection began, Rahul shared that it was Akshay’s instinct that sealed the deal. “Then (after the event) he (Akshay) gave her (Asin) number to me and my number to her. Because he felt, you know, there is something common in both of us, we both come from the same value, background and that's why.”
Frequently Asked Questions
When did Asin get married?
Who played a role in Asin and Rahul Sharma's love story?
Akshay Kumar played a key role in bringing Asin and Rahul Sharma together. He introduced them to each other, believing they shared similar values.
What is Asin doing now?
Asin stepped away from films after her marriage in 2016 and has since stayed away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter family life.
How long have Asin and Rahul Sharma been married?
As of January 19, 2026, Asin and Rahul Sharma have been married for 10 blissful years. Rahul Sharma recently shared photos to celebrate their anniversary.