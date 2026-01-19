Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment‘10 Blissful Years’: Rahul Sharma Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Rare Photos Of Asin

‘10 Blissful Years’: Rahul Sharma Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Rare Photos Of Asin

Former actor Asin, who stepped away from films after marriage, celebrates 10 years with Rahul Sharma as he shares unseen wedding photos and a heartfelt note, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private life.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Former actor Asin continues to be fondly remembered for her memorable screen presence and a successful career that lasted nearly 14 years. With popular films like Ghajini (2008), Ready (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012), she carved a niche for herself before stepping away from films after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies and welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. Since then, Asin has stayed away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter life with her family.

Rahul Sharma marks 10 years of marriage

On their wedding anniversary, Rahul Sharma treated fans to rare, unseen photographs of Asin. Taking to social media to celebrate a decade of togetherness, Rahul shared a candid picture of Asin in her white wedding gown along with another intimate moment from their special day.

“10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life everyday. Here’s to an incredible future together🥂,” he wrote.

When Akshay Kumar played cupid

The love story of Asin and Rahul Sharma has a filmi twist, with Akshay Kumar playing a key role in bringing the two together. Rahul had earlier spoken about it on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, revealing how the actor became their unlikely matchmaker.

“Of course, cupid was our great friend Akshay Kumar. We were going for an India vs Pakistan match, there was his movie coming up which was Housefull (2) and she was acting in the movie. Then Akshay said there's this movie coming, we want to promote the movie and since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh.”

‘He felt we came from the same values’

Recalling how the connection began, Rahul shared that it was Akshay’s instinct that sealed the deal. “Then (after the event) he (Akshay) gave her (Asin) number to me and my number to her. Because he felt, you know, there is something common in both of us, we both come from the same value, background and that's why.”

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Asin get married?

Asin married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. Their wedding ceremonies included both Christian and Hindu traditions.

Who played a role in Asin and Rahul Sharma's love story?

Akshay Kumar played a key role in bringing Asin and Rahul Sharma together. He introduced them to each other, believing they shared similar values.

What is Asin doing now?

Asin stepped away from films after her marriage in 2016 and has since stayed away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter family life.

How long have Asin and Rahul Sharma been married?

As of January 19, 2026, Asin and Rahul Sharma have been married for 10 blissful years. Rahul Sharma recently shared photos to celebrate their anniversary.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
PM Modi’s Rare Gesture: Airport Pickup & Hugs For UAE President Al Nahyan
News
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': S Jaishankar Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
'Don't Encourage Terrorism In Our Neighbourhood': EAM Warns Poland Of Zero Tolerance
Cities
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
Delivery Agent Tied Rope Around Waist To Save Noida Techie After Responders 'Refused' Help
India
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
SC Relief On Bengal SIR: 10 Days For Over 1 Crore Excluded Voters To Submit Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Breaking News: Aparna Yadav-Husband Divorce Row Sparks Controversy in BJP
Rajasthan News: Hijab Row Erupts at Kota Centre, Student Alleges Entry Denied
Bihar News: Patna NEET Student Death Triggers Political Storm, Medical Report Raises Questions on Administration
Breaking News: Search Operation Resumes in Kishtwar, 8 Soldiers Injured in Previous Encounter with Militants
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget