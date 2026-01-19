‘10 Blissful Years’: Rahul Sharma Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Rare Photos Of Asin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Former actor Asin continues to be fondly remembered for her memorable screen presence and a successful career that lasted nearly 14 years. With popular films like Ghajini (2008), Ready (2011) and Housefull 2 (2012), she carved a niche for herself before stepping away from films after marrying Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies and welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. Since then, Asin has stayed away from the spotlight, choosing a quieter life with her family.

Rahul Sharma marks 10 years of marriage

On their wedding anniversary, Rahul Sharma treated fans to rare, unseen photographs of Asin. Taking to social media to celebrate a decade of togetherness, Rahul shared a candid picture of Asin in her white wedding gown along with another intimate moment from their special day.

“10 blissful years… She’s the incredible co-founder of everything that matters in my life, and I’m fortunate to be cast as a co-star in hers! Happy 10th anniversary, my love. May you run our home and my heart like a high-growth startup, and I show up on the set of your life everyday. Here’s to an incredible future together🥂,” he wrote.

When Akshay Kumar played cupid

The love story of Asin and Rahul Sharma has a filmi twist, with Akshay Kumar playing a key role in bringing the two together. Rahul had earlier spoken about it on YouTuber Raj Shamani’s podcast, revealing how the actor became their unlikely matchmaker.

“Of course, cupid was our great friend Akshay Kumar. We were going for an India vs Pakistan match, there was his movie coming up which was Housefull (2) and she was acting in the movie. Then Akshay said there's this movie coming, we want to promote the movie and since Micromax was the sponsor of Asia cup, it was happening in Dhaka, Bangladesh.”

‘He felt we came from the same values’

Recalling how the connection began, Rahul shared that it was Akshay’s instinct that sealed the deal. “Then (after the event) he (Akshay) gave her (Asin) number to me and my number to her. Because he felt, you know, there is something common in both of us, we both come from the same value, background and that's why.”