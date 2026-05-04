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Yercaud (ST) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Yercaud (ST) Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromYercaud (ST) constituency, win loss tally here.
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Yercaud (ST) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Yercaud (ST) constituency number 83 of Tamil Nadu, was won by G. Chitra in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 121561 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, C. Tamilselvan from DMK who secured 95606 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 25955 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Yercaud (ST) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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