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HomeElectionAssembly Election Results 2026: When And Where To Watch Results Live?

Assembly Election Results 2026: When And Where To Watch Results Live?

As per protocol, counting will start with postal ballots—cast by service voters and election personnel—before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 May 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vote counting for five state assemblies is underway today.
  • Early trends expected within hours; final results by evening.
  • Counting began with postal ballots, then EVMs.
  • Tight security and live coverage monitor the process.

Counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will begin shortly. The multi-phase polls witnessed intense campaigning and strong voter participation, setting up a closely contested electoral battle in several constituencies.

The counting process will begin at 8 am under tight security. Early trends are likely to emerge within the first few hours, giving an initial indication of the results, while final outcomes may take until the afternoon or evening due to multiple rounds of counting.

Also Read: Bengal Election Results Live: TMC Vs BJP D-Day Today As Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

As per protocol, counting will start with postal ballots—cast by service voters and election personnel—before moving on to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each EVM is opened in the presence of authorised officials and candidates’ representatives to ensure transparency. Once EVM counting gathers pace, results are expected to come in faster, though closely fought seats may take longer to conclude.

Authorities have deployed stringent security measures at all counting centres to ensure a smooth and fair process.

Where To Watch Election Results Live:

Live TV: https://www.abplive.com/live-tv
Website updates: https://news.abplive.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@abp_live

Live coverage will include real-time updates, constituency-wise leads, party tallies, and expert analysis throughout the day.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the results for the 2026 Assembly elections be announced?

Results are expected by the end of the day today, May 4. Early trends may emerge in the first few hours, with final outcomes anticipated by afternoon or evening.

What is the counting process for the elections?

Counting began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Each EVM is opened transparently in the presence of authorized officials and candidates' representatives.

Where can I watch the election results live?

You can watch live results on ABP Live TV, check website updates on news.abplive.com, or follow along on their YouTube channel at @abp_live.

What kind of coverage can I expect for the live results?

Live coverage will include real-time updates, constituency-wise leads, party tallies, and expert analysis throughout the day.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 06:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Of India ECI Elections 2026 Election Corner Election Result Date 2026 Counting Start Time Counting Of Votes In West Bengal Election Counting Start Time
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