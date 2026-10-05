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English NewsElectionWest Bengal Bypolls: EC Changes Nandigram Police Station In-Charge A Day Before Voting

West Bengal Bypolls: EC Changes Nandigram Police Station In-Charge A Day Before Voting

EC changes Nandigram police station in-charge a day before bypoll after opposition complaints against Ajay Kumar Mishra. Debashish Sarkar is appointed as the new officer.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Election Commission changed Nandigram police chief before bypoll.
  • Replacement followed opposition complaints regarding ruling party closeness.
  • Debashish Sarkar appointed; formal orders not yet received.

The Election Commission on Monday changed the officer-in-charge of a police station in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, a day before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. A senior official confirmed the development.

Debashish Sarkar has been appointed in place of incumbent officer Ajay Kumar Mishra. The change followed complaints from opposition parties to the Election Commission, alleging that Mishra was close to the ruling party.

Mishra had been appointed officer-in-charge of Nandigram police station ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Also Read: UP Rajya Sabha Election: BJP Announces 8 Candidates, Drops Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri

Debashish Sarkar Yet To Receive Formal Order

Sarkar is currently serving as the traffic inspector in Tamluk and is also in charge of the cybercrime police station.

Speaking to reporters, Sarkar said he had only just learnt about the change and had not yet received a formal order.

“I have just heard the news. I have not received a copy of the order yet. I was in Nandigram for traffic arrangements as Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari is scheduled to come here to cast his vote tomorrow. That is when I learnt about it,” Sarkar said.

Nandigram, Rejinagar To Vote On Tuesday

Polling in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies will be held on Tuesday, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata in the 2026 Assembly elections and later vacated the Nandigram seat.

Also Read: ‘We Did Not Approve Modified Form 6’: CJI Surya Kant’s Key Remark Amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar Row

Similarly, the Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Humayun Kabir, who had won both Rejinagar and Nawada in the 2026 elections, retained Nawada and vacated Rejinagar.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the officer-in-charge of Nandigram police station changed?

The Election Commission changed the officer following complaints from opposition parties. They alleged that the incumbent officer, Ajay Kumar Mishra, was close to the ruling party.

When was the change in the officer-in-charge made?

The Election Commission made this change on Monday. This was just a day before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll was scheduled to take place.

Who is the new officer-in-charge appointed for Nandigram police station?

Debashish Sarkar has been appointed to replace Ajay Kumar Mishra. He currently serves as the traffic inspector in Tamluk and is also in charge of the cybercrime police station.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Nandigram Ajay Kumar Mishra Nandigram Bypoll
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