West Bengal Bypolls: EC Changes Nandigram Police Station In-Charge A Day Before Voting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election Commission changed Nandigram police chief before bypoll.

Replacement followed opposition complaints regarding ruling party closeness.

Debashish Sarkar appointed; formal orders not yet received.

The Election Commission on Monday changed the officer-in-charge of a police station in West Bengal's East Midnapore district, a day before the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. A senior official confirmed the development.

Debashish Sarkar has been appointed in place of incumbent officer Ajay Kumar Mishra. The change followed complaints from opposition parties to the Election Commission, alleging that Mishra was close to the ruling party.

Mishra had been appointed officer-in-charge of Nandigram police station ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Debashish Sarkar Yet To Receive Formal Order

Sarkar is currently serving as the traffic inspector in Tamluk and is also in charge of the cybercrime police station.

Speaking to reporters, Sarkar said he had only just learnt about the change and had not yet received a formal order.

“I have just heard the news. I have not received a copy of the order yet. I was in Nandigram for traffic arrangements as Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari is scheduled to come here to cast his vote tomorrow. That is when I learnt about it,” Sarkar said.

Nandigram, Rejinagar To Vote On Tuesday

Polling in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies will be held on Tuesday, while counting of votes will take place on October 9.

The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister Shubhendu Adhikari won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in south Kolkata in the 2026 Assembly elections and later vacated the Nandigram seat.

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Similarly, the Rejinagar seat fell vacant after Humayun Kabir, who had won both Rejinagar and Nawada in the 2026 elections, retained Nawada and vacated Rejinagar.