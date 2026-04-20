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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: TMC Worker Injured In Firing In South 24 Parganas, Party Alleges BJP Involvement

West Bengal Elections: TMC Worker Injured In Firing In South 24 Parganas, Party Alleges BJP Involvement

West Bengal Assembly Elections: A TMC worker was injured in a firing incident in South 24 Parganas’ Gosaba, with the party alleging BJP involvement as tensions rise ahead of the polls.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TMC worker injured in firing incident in Gosaba area.
  • TMC leader alleges BJP involvement, demands action.
  • Police investigate incident, complaint lodged with EC.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was injured in a firing incident in the Gosaba area of South 24 Parganas district late Sunday, adding to concerns over rising tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC Alleges BJP Involvement

TMC leader Raja Gazi claimed that the injured individual is a party worker and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers of being responsible for the attack.

"The BJP leaders are behind this incident. We filed a complaint with the police. We want action to be taken against those behind this incident. We have informed the police and the election commission observer. The police have arrived, and the investigation is ongoing. We just want those responsible for this to be punished," he said.

He further alleged: "He is a Trinamool (TMC) worker. In the Gosaba Assembly, BJP leaders are coming every day and giving grand speeches, saying things like 'we will see about this' or 'we will do that.' BJP workers are doing these things just to please their leaders. They are firing bullets at Trinamool Congress workers."

Reiterating his claim, Gazi added that he has named the people accused of firing. "It is all done by BJP." 

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. A complaint has been lodged, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Election Commission observer.

The incident comes just days before polling in West Bengal, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4. With campaigning intensifying, allegations of violence and political intimidation continue to surface, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the electoral battle.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Gosaba area of South 24 Parganas?

A Trinamool Congress worker was injured in a firing incident late Sunday. The incident has raised concerns about rising tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Who is accused of being responsible for the firing incident?

A TMC leader alleged that BJP leaders and workers are responsible for the attack. He stated that he has named the accused individuals to the police.

What action is being taken regarding the incident?

The police have arrived at the scene and an investigation is underway. A complaint has been filed, and the Election Commission observer has been informed.

When is polling scheduled in West Bengal?

Polling in West Bengal is scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP West Bengal Election 2026 .TMC WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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