Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TMC worker injured in firing incident in Gosaba area.

TMC leader alleges BJP involvement, demands action.

Police investigate incident, complaint lodged with EC.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was injured in a firing incident in the Gosaba area of South 24 Parganas district late Sunday, adding to concerns over rising tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

TMC Alleges BJP Involvement

TMC leader Raja Gazi claimed that the injured individual is a party worker and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. He accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers of being responsible for the attack.

"The BJP leaders are behind this incident. We filed a complaint with the police. We want action to be taken against those behind this incident. We have informed the police and the election commission observer. The police have arrived, and the investigation is ongoing. We just want those responsible for this to be punished," he said.

He further alleged: "He is a Trinamool (TMC) worker. In the Gosaba Assembly, BJP leaders are coming every day and giving grand speeches, saying things like 'we will see about this' or 'we will do that.' BJP workers are doing these things just to please their leaders. They are firing bullets at Trinamool Congress workers."

VIDEO | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Firing in South 24 Pargana's Gosaba leaves TMC worker injured.



TMC leader Raja Ghazi says, "BJP leaders coming to Gosaba for campaigning are mistreating TMC leaders... I have named the people accused of firing. It is all done by BJP."… pic.twitter.com/PkwUkN0KFN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 20, 2026

Reiterating his claim, Gazi added that he has named the people accused of firing. "It is all done by BJP."

Police Investigation Underway

Authorities have reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. A complaint has been lodged, and the matter has also been brought to the attention of the Election Commission observer.

The incident comes just days before polling in West Bengal, scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting set for May 4. With campaigning intensifying, allegations of violence and political intimidation continue to surface, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the electoral battle.