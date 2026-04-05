No Car, Assets Decline From Rs 59 Lakh To Rs 24 Lakh: A Look At Suvendu Adhikari’s Affidavit

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Key constituencies like Bhabanipur and Nandigram are once again under the spotlight in West Bengal’s electoral battle. While Nandigram was the epicentre of the 2021 Assembly elections, the political focus now shifts to Bhabanipur, considered Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold.

Polling in Nandigram is scheduled for April 23, while Bhabanipur will vote on April 29. Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination on the first day, and an analysis of his affidavit reveals notable changes in his financial and legal profile.

Income Sees Steady Growth

According to his Income Tax returns, Adhikari’s earnings have steadily increased over the past five years. His income rose from approximately Rs 8.13 lakh in FY 2020–21 to around Rs 17.38 lakh in FY 2024–25.

As per the affidavit, Adhikari holds only about Rs 12,000 in cash, though he maintains multiple bank accounts. His total movable assets are valued at around Rs 24.57 lakh, a drop from approximately Rs 59.31 lakh reported in 2021.

His immovable assets are estimated at Rs 61.30 lakh. These include around 2.46 acres of agricultural land, along with land, a house, a flat, and other residential properties collectively valued at about Rs 25 lakh.

No Loans or Liabilities

A key highlight from the affidavit is that Adhikari has no outstanding bank loans or government dues. He has also declared no ownership of vehicles or jewellery.

The number of criminal cases against Adhikari has risen significantly in recent years. Currently, around 25 cases are pending against him, though he has not been convicted in any.

These cases include charges related to rioting, violence, provocation, defamation, and sections under the SC/ST Act and Disaster Management Act. Most of these were filed after he left the Trinamool Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2020.

The Calcutta High Court had earlier granted him relief in several cases, and in October 2025, it quashed 15 cases against him.

Adhikari has listed politics and business as his professions. His sources of income include his MLA salary, pension, and business earnings. He holds a Master’s degree from Rabindra Bharati University.

He has stated that he owns neither a personal vehicle nor jewellery.