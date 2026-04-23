BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul's Car Attacked In Asansol; Rear Window Shattered In Stone Pelting

Tension flared in parts of Asansol during the ongoing West Bengal elections after the car of BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was allegedly targeted in a stone-pelting incident. The vehicle’s rear window was shattered in the attack.

According to Paul, the incident occurred near Rahmat Nagar as she was leaving a polling booth. Describing the attack, she said, “A stone was pelted at my running car as we were coming out of a polling booth in Rahmat Nagar in Asansol.”

VIDEO | West Bengal Election 2026: BJP candidate from Asansol Dakshin seat Agnimitra Paul's car was reportedly stoned damaging the glass of the vehicle in Rahmat Nagar area. She has filed a complaint at Hirapur Police Station.#AssemblyPollsWithPTI#WestBengalPollsWithPTI



(Full… pic.twitter.com/0oYx4VRIN9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

She further alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at disrupting the electoral process, adding, “It is very clear who is behind this. This is an effort to influence the election. We have filed a complaint against this.”

VIDEO | West Bengal election: Rear window of BJP leader Agnimitra Paul's (@paulagnimitra1) car was shattered in an alleged stone attack. She says, "A stone was pelted at my running car as we were coming out of a polling booth in Rahmat Nagar in Asansol. It is very clear who is… pic.twitter.com/JqYMArCpWm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2026

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the attack has raised concerns over security arrangements in the area during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, while authorities are expected to review security measures to prevent further incidents as polling continues.