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HomeElectionBJP Leader Agnimitra Paul's Car Attacked In Asansol; Rear Window Shattered In Stone Pelting

BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul's Car Attacked In Asansol; Rear Window Shattered In Stone Pelting

West Bengal Elections: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul alleged that her car was targeted in a stone-pelting incident near a polling booth in Asansol, shattering the rear window.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 02:47 PM (IST)

Tension flared in parts of Asansol during the ongoing West Bengal elections after the car of BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was allegedly targeted in a stone-pelting incident. The vehicle’s rear window was shattered in the attack.

According to Paul, the incident occurred near Rahmat Nagar as she was leaving a polling booth. Describing the attack, she said, “A stone was pelted at my running car as we were coming out of a polling booth in Rahmat Nagar in Asansol.”

She further alleged that the act was deliberate and aimed at disrupting the electoral process, adding, “It is very clear who is behind this. This is an effort to influence the election. We have filed a complaint against this.” 

No injuries were reported in the incident, but the attack has raised concerns over security arrangements in the area during the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections.

Police have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, while authorities are expected to review security measures to prevent further incidents as polling continues. 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Agnimitra Paul West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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