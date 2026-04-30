Post-Poll Clashes Erupt in Bengal’s Jagaddal, TMC Supporter Brutally Beaten; Firing Near Booth

West Bengal Elections 2026: Fresh violence broke out in West Bengal’s Jagaddal shortly after voting concluded in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections, with allegations of assault and firing near polling booths.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter was brutally beaten near a booth and later shifted to Kolkata in critical condition. In Atpur, close to another polling station, allegations of gunfire have also surfaced, adding to the tense atmosphere in the area, according to ABP Ananda.

Violence Mars Post-Poll Atmosphere in Jagaddal

Jagaddal, which has witnessed repeated unrest throughout the election season, saw tensions flare up again on Wednesday after polling ended. The constituency saw TMC field Somnath Shyam, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated former IPS officer Rajesh Kumar.

Even before the second phase of voting, the area had turned volatile. Clashes between TMC and BJP workers were reported outside a police station, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including Bhatpara TMC councillor Gopal Rawat. In response, the TMC candidate from Jagaddal demanded the arrest of BJP leader Arjun Singh.

Clashes, Arrests and Cross-Allegations Intensify

Tensions had escalated further ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, when Jagaddal turned into a flashpoint overnight. Both the BJP and the TMC accused each other of orchestrating violence, including incidents of firing and bomb attacks.

Local sources said gunfire and crude bomb explosions were reported near Meghna Mor, where a CISF jawan, part of the security detail for BJP candidate Pawan Singh, was injured.

BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar alleged that TMC workers attacked his supporters when he visited the Jagaddal police station on Sunday night. TMC, however, countered by accusing BJP supporters, led by Arjun Singh, of initiating the violence.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incidents. According to officials, four people have been arrested based on complaints filed, including one linked to the BJP candidate’s allegations.