Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee accused Election Commission officials of bias.

Suvendu Adhikari alleged large-scale bogus voting attempts.

Both leaders traded accusations during the second phase.

TMC dismissed BJP's claims of election manipulation.

West Bengal Elections 2026: A sharp political confrontation unfolded in West Bengal on Wednesday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused election authorities of bias, while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged attempts at large-scale bogus voting in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency.

As polling continued for the second phase of the Assembly elections across 142 seats in seven districts, both sides traded serious allegations, further heightening tensions.

Mamata Alleges Harassment by ECI, Bias in Poll Process

Mamata Banerjee claimed that police observers were “dancing to the tunes of the BJP” and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of targeting her party.

“It is not the police and the security forces, but the people who will cast their vote. The ECI is openly harassing and tormenting us,” she said, alleging that a contempt of court notice had already been sent.

She also questioned the deployment of “outside observers”, claiming they were creating fear among voters. Referring to Chakraberia, she alleged that Trinamool Congress posters had been removed, asking whether such practices were consistent with free and fair elections.

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Adhikari Alleges ‘Artificial Fingers’ for Bogus Voting

A day earlier, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that a Trinamool Congress councillor had procured more than 700 “artificial fingers” to facilitate fraudulent voting in Bhabanipur, where he is contesting against Banerjee.

“This is an attempt to manipulate the election. We will not allow such practices,” the senior BJP leader said.

Adhikari also claimed that 3,810 booth slips distributed by Booth Level Officers in the constituency were returned undelivered, suggesting irregularities in voter outreach.

He added that a “sample” related to his allegations had been submitted to the Election Commission.

The Trinamool Congress has dismissed the claims.

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