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HomeElection‘Observers Dancing To BJP’s Tunes’: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Bias Amid Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting

‘Observers Dancing To BJP’s Tunes’: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Bias Amid Bengal Elections Phase 2 Voting

West Bengal Elections 2026: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused police observers of “dancing to the tunes of the BJP” and alleged harassment by the EC during Phase 2 polling.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee accused Election Commission officials of bias.
  • Suvendu Adhikari alleged large-scale bogus voting attempts.
  • Both leaders traded accusations during the second phase.
  • TMC dismissed BJP's claims of election manipulation.

West Bengal Elections 2026: A sharp political confrontation unfolded in West Bengal on Wednesday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused election authorities of bias, while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged attempts at large-scale bogus voting in the high-profile Bhabanipur constituency.

As polling continued for the second phase of the Assembly elections across 142 seats in seven districts, both sides traded serious allegations, further heightening tensions.

Mamata Alleges Harassment by ECI, Bias in Poll Process

Mamata Banerjee claimed that police observers were “dancing to the tunes of the BJP” and accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of targeting her party.

“It is not the police and the security forces, but the people who will cast their vote. The ECI is openly harassing and tormenting us,” she said, alleging that a contempt of court notice had already been sent.

She also questioned the deployment of “outside observers”, claiming they were creating fear among voters. Referring to Chakraberia, she alleged that Trinamool Congress posters had been removed, asking whether such practices were consistent with free and fair elections.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2: 18.39% Early Voter Turnout Tests TMC Stronghold

Adhikari Alleges ‘Artificial Fingers’ for Bogus Voting

A day earlier, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that a Trinamool Congress councillor had procured more than 700 “artificial fingers” to facilitate fraudulent voting in Bhabanipur, where he is contesting against Banerjee.

“This is an attempt to manipulate the election. We will not allow such practices,” the senior BJP leader said.

Adhikari also claimed that 3,810 booth slips distributed by Booth Level Officers in the constituency were returned undelivered, suggesting irregularities in voter outreach.

He added that a “sample” related to his allegations had been submitted to the Election Commission.

The Trinamool Congress has dismissed the claims.

ALSO READ | RG Kar Victim’s Father Breaks Down After Voting As Wife Contests On BJP Ticket | VIDEO

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Mamata Banerjee make against the Election Commission of India (ECI)?

Mamata Banerjee accused the ECI of harassment and bias, claiming police observers were acting on behalf of the BJP and that outside observers were instilling fear among voters.

What did Suvendu Adhikari allege regarding bogus voting in Bhabanipur?

Suvendu Adhikari alleged that a Trinamool Congress councillor had acquired

How did the Trinamool Congress respond to Suvendu Adhikari's allegations?

The Trinamool Congress has dismissed the claims made by Suvendu Adhikari regarding bogus voting in the Bhabanipur constituency.

What specific instance did Mamata Banerjee cite to support her claims of unfair practices?

Mamata Banerjee pointed to the removal of Trinamool Congress posters in Chakraberia as an example of practices inconsistent with free and fair elections.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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