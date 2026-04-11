BJP will Release White Paper On Mamata's 'Nirmam Sarkar': PM Modi In West Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP to release white paper on TMC corruption, hold ministers accountable.

Inquiry commission to investigate political violence, headed by retired judge.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will release white paper on corruption of Trinamool Congress' 'nirmam sarkar' and an inquiry commission will be constituted to investigate political violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while addressing a public rally in Purba Bardhaman.

#WATCH | Purba Bardhaman: While addressing a public rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... The BJP will release a White Paper regarding corruption and law and order so that every TMC goon, syndicate, and corrupt MLA or minister can be held fully accountable under the… pic.twitter.com/0XkvAkfEx2 April 11, 2026

"BJP guarantees that we will turn the TMC’s cruel government-induced fear into confidence. The complete plan is in the BJP’s manifesto. BJP will issue a White Paper on corruption and law and order so that every syndicate, every corrupt MLA, every minister can be held legally accountable." Furthermore, an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge will be constituted to investigate political violence..." PM Modi said.

PM Modi Targets TMC

He also alleged the TMC of destroying future of potato farmers in Bengal and nurturing people, who are constantly fighting to seize control of sand mining operations.

"In place of the 'Syndicate' system, a transparent tender process will be established for every undertaking. Individuals nurtured by the TMC are constantly fighting amongst themselves to seize control of sand mining operations. You are all well aware of the machinations behind the blast that occurred in Katwa. Under the BJP government, strict action will be taken to curb all such criminal activities..." PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also claimed that the TMC has branded Bengal with backwardness and promises to take it to new heights of development.

PM Modi's Promises

PM Modi promised that the process of granting citizenship under CAA will be accelerated for all eligible applicants after BJP won the upcoming Assembly Election.

"After the BJP government is formed, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will be accelerated for all eligible applicants. The BJP government in Bengal will also free the state from another challenge. Those who have entered India illegally will be expelled. I would urge all infiltrators to prepare to leave. Those who helped them by creating fake documents and looting government schemes will also be held accountable," he said.

He guaranteed of implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the day a BJP Chief Minister takes oath of the West Bengal.

He also said that the BJP's main mantra is "Together with all, development for all."