Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mamata Banerjee alleges deliberate load shedding before vote counting.

Allegations claim BJP orchestrated power cuts and CCTV shutdowns.

TMC chief urges workers to remain vigilant at EVM strong rooms.

CM demands immediate action and CCTV footage for suspicious activity.

Hours before vote counting in West Bengal, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that “deliberate load shedding” was being carried out in parts of the state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the incidents.



According to Banerjee, incidents were reported from Serampore in Hooghly, Krishnanagar in Nadia, Ausgram in Purba Bardhaman, and Kolkata’s Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra. She alleged that power cuts were being imposed in phases in these areas, CCTV cameras were being switched off, and vehicles were moving in and out of strong room premises.

In a strongly worded message to party workers, Banerjee called for heightened vigilance, urging them to guard strong rooms housing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints,” she said, claiming to have received reports of suspicious activity from multiple districts.



“I’m receiving reports from various places that load-shedding is being deliberately imposed… CCTV is being turned off, and vehicles are moving in and out of strong rooms,” she said.

ALSO READ: Assembly Election Results 2026: When And Where To Watch Results Live?

The TMC chief further claimed that these activities were being carried out “at the behest of the BJP,” though she did not provide specific evidence.



Calling on party workers to remain alert through the night, Banerjee said, “Just as I am staying up all night to keep an eye on everything, you too stay up all night and guard the people's votes in the strong rooms.”

সতর্ক থাকুন। পাহারা দিন। রাত জাগুন। অভিযোগ করুন।



বিভিন্ন জায়গা থেকে খবর পাচ্ছি, পরিকল্পিতভাবে লোডশেডিং করে দেওয়া হচ্ছে। হুগলির শ্রীরামপুর, নদীয়ার কৃষ্ণনগর থেকে বর্ধমানের আউশগ্রাম, কলকাতার ক্ষুদিরাম অনুশীলন কেন্দ্রে এরকম ঘটনা সামনে এসেছে যেখানে দফায় দফায় লোডশেডিং করা হচ্ছে,… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2026



She also instructed them to immediately act on any suspicious activity. “If anyone creates any suspicious situation anywhere, surround them, file complaints immediately, and demand CCTV footage,” she said.



The allegations come amid heightened political tensions in the state ahead of the counting process, with both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP closely monitoring the security of EVM strong rooms. Officials from the Election Commission have not yet responded publicly to the claims.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Vote Count, TMC Alleges Car With BJP Logo Entered Strongroom Without Checking