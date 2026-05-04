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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionBJP Workers Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Outside Mamata’s Home Despite Party’s Restraint Call: WATCH

BJP Workers Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Outside Mamata’s Home Despite Party’s Restraint Call: WATCH

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged irregularities in the counting process, claiming discrepancies in EVMs and interruptions in counting at several locations.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP urged workers to celebrate victories only at party offices.
  • Despite warnings, BJP supporters chanted slogans outside CM's residence.
  • Mamata Banerjee alleged counting irregularities and EVM discrepancies.
  • Banerjee urged supporters to remain vigilant and await final results.

As vote counting intensified in West Bengal on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued clear instructions to its workers, urging restraint in celebrations amid early trends pointing in its favour.

The state BJP leadership directed party cadres not to gather outside the homes of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders or engage in slogan-shouting in residential areas. Instead, workers were told to celebrate any victory strictly within party offices.

BJP Calls For Controlled Celebrations

Despite the advisory, some BJP supporters were seen raising slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” outside the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, reflecting the charged political atmosphere as counting progressed.

Early trends have fuelled optimism within the BJP, with the party indicating it could be on course to form its first government in West Bengal since Independence, potentially ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.

ALSO READ | 'Don't Leave Counting Centres': Mamata's 'Urgent Message' Amid Counting, Says TMC Will Win 'After Sunset'

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Discrepancies

Amid the fast-evolving situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message urging her party workers and counting agents to remain vigilant and not leave counting centres prematurely.

She alleged irregularities in the counting process, claiming that in several locations, counting had been halted after just a few rounds. Banerjee also referred to reported discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Kalyani, where she said some machines did not match expected data.

The TMC chief further accused central forces and authorities of acting against her party, alleging intimidation, violence, and the forceful takeover of party offices in certain areas.

ALSO READ | TVK's Blockbuster Show Sparks Confusion Online: Netizens Question 'Is Vijay’s Party BJP Or Congress?'

‘Wait For Final Rounds,’ Says Mamata

Banerjee maintained that early trends did not reflect the final outcome, stressing that only a fraction of counting rounds had been completed. She claimed that in several constituencies, where her party was leading, results were yet to be formally announced.

Calling on her supporters to stay calm, she urged them not to lose confidence. “There is no reason to be disheartened,” she said, adding that the real picture would emerge after all rounds of counting were completed.

Reassuring party workers, Banerjee said the TMC would continue to fight strongly, urging them to remain firm and “not be afraid” as the process unfolds.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Input By : Pawan Gaud

Frequently Asked Questions

What instructions did the BJP issue to its workers regarding celebrations in West Bengal?

The BJP instructed its workers to exercise restraint and celebrate any victory strictly within party offices, avoiding gatherings outside rival leaders' homes or slogan-shouting in residential areas.

What allegations did Mamata Banerjee make regarding the vote counting process?

Mamata Banerjee alleged irregularities, including halted counting, EVM discrepancies, and intimidation by central forces. She urged her party workers to remain vigilant at counting centers.

What did Mamata Banerjee advise her party workers about early trends?

She advised her supporters to remain calm and not lose confidence, stating that early trends do not reflect the final outcome and the real picture would emerge after all counting rounds are completed.

What is the BJP's potential significance of the early trends in West Bengal?

The early trends have fueled optimism within the BJP, suggesting they might form their first government in West Bengal, potentially ending the TMC's 15-year rule.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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