BJP Workers Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Outside Mamata’s Home Despite Party’s Restraint Call: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP urged workers to celebrate victories only at party offices.

Despite warnings, BJP supporters chanted slogans outside CM's residence.

Mamata Banerjee alleged counting irregularities and EVM discrepancies.

Banerjee urged supporters to remain vigilant and await final results.

As vote counting intensified in West Bengal on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued clear instructions to its workers, urging restraint in celebrations amid early trends pointing in its favour.

The state BJP leadership directed party cadres not to gather outside the homes of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders or engage in slogan-shouting in residential areas. Instead, workers were told to celebrate any victory strictly within party offices.

BJP Calls For Controlled Celebrations

Despite the advisory, some BJP supporters were seen raising slogans of “Jai Shree Ram” outside the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, reflecting the charged political atmosphere as counting progressed.

Early trends have fuelled optimism within the BJP, with the party indicating it could be on course to form its first government in West Bengal since Independence, potentially ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.

#WATCH | West Bengal Elections 2026 | BJP workers raise slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside the residence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/mkJmm12dVm — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

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Mamata Banerjee Alleges Discrepancies

Amid the fast-evolving situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message urging her party workers and counting agents to remain vigilant and not leave counting centres prematurely.

She alleged irregularities in the counting process, claiming that in several locations, counting had been halted after just a few rounds. Banerjee also referred to reported discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Kalyani, where she said some machines did not match expected data.

The TMC chief further accused central forces and authorities of acting against her party, alleging intimidation, violence, and the forceful takeover of party offices in certain areas.

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‘Wait For Final Rounds,’ Says Mamata

Banerjee maintained that early trends did not reflect the final outcome, stressing that only a fraction of counting rounds had been completed. She claimed that in several constituencies, where her party was leading, results were yet to be formally announced.

Calling on her supporters to stay calm, she urged them not to lose confidence. “There is no reason to be disheartened,” she said, adding that the real picture would emerge after all rounds of counting were completed.

Reassuring party workers, Banerjee said the TMC would continue to fight strongly, urging them to remain firm and “not be afraid” as the process unfolds.

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