'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal as it have won 40 seats and is leading on 165 seats in the Assembly elections, ending the Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.

Reacting to the results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a veiled attack on TMC, said that the verdict sends a strong message to “infiltrators and their sympathisers,” adding that parties pursuing appeasement politics have been decisively rejected by voters.

He said the BJP would honour the trust placed by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work to fulfil their aspirations.

"The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathizers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget. With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them," Shah said in a post on X.

बंगालवासियों ने घुसपैठियों और उनके हितैषियों को ऐसा सबक सिखाया है, जिसे तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति करने वाली पार्टियाँ कभी भूल नहीं पाएँगी।



बंगाल ने जिन आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं के साथ मोदी जी के नेतृत्व पर यह विश्वास जताया है, हम निश्चित रूप से उन्हें पूरा करेंगे।



चैतन्य महाप्रभु, स्वामी… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 4, 2026

Shah also reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the “lost glory” of West Bengal, calling it the land of iconic figures such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

“The BJP will work day and night to realise the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’,” he said, outlining the party’s vision for the state following its landmark win.