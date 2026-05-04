The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal, winning 40 seats and leading on 165 seats. This marks the end of Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.
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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority
BJP set to form govt in West Bengal, ending Mamata’s 15-year rule. With 40 wins and 165 leads, Amit Shah says voters rejected appeasement politics and backed PM Modi’s leadership.
- BJP secured a decisive victory in West Bengal elections.
- This win ends Mamata Banerjee's 15-year political tenure.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections?
What message did Amit Shah convey regarding the election results?
Amit Shah stated the verdict sends a strong message to 'infiltrators and their sympathizers,' and that parties pursuing appeasement politics have been rejected by voters.
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