Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority

'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority

BJP set to form govt in West Bengal, ending Mamata’s 15-year rule. With 40 wins and 165 leads, Amit Shah says voters rejected appeasement politics and backed PM Modi’s leadership.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 04 May 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP secured a decisive victory in West Bengal elections.
  • This win ends Mamata Banerjee's 15-year political tenure.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal as it have won 40 seats and is leading on 165 seats in the Assembly elections, ending the Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.

Reacting to the results, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a veiled attack on TMC, said that the verdict sends a strong message to “infiltrators and their sympathisers,” adding that parties pursuing appeasement politics have been decisively rejected by voters.

He said the BJP would honour the trust placed by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and work to fulfil their aspirations.

"The people of Bengal have taught such a lesson to the infiltrators and their sympathizers that the parties indulging in the politics of appeasement will never be able to forget. With the hopes and aspirations with which Bengal has expressed this trust in the leadership of Shri Modi ji, we will certainly fulfill them," Shah said in a post on X. 

Shah also reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the “lost glory” of West Bengal, calling it the land of iconic figures such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

“The BJP will work day and night to realise the dream of ‘Sonar Bangla’,” he said, outlining the party’s vision for the state following its landmark win.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form the government in West Bengal, winning 40 seats and leading on 165 seats. This marks the end of Mamata Banerjee's 15-year rule.

What message did Amit Shah convey regarding the election results?

Amit Shah stated the verdict sends a strong message to 'infiltrators and their sympathizers,' and that parties pursuing appeasement politics have been rejected by voters.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 04 May 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Breaking News ABP Live AMIT SHAH Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority
'Bengal Taught lesson To Infiltrators, Their Sympathizer': Amit Shah On BJP's Sweeping Majority
Election
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 LIVE: PM Modi Says ‘Lotus Blooms In Bengal’, Thanks Voters For BJP Mandate
Stalin Loses Kolathur, Auto Driver Stuns AIADMK Veteran
Election
Bengal Election Results Live: 'Lotus Blooms In West Bengal!': PM Modi On BJP's Sweeping Majority
'Lotus Blooms In West Bengal!': PM Modi On BJP's Sweeping Majority
Election
Bypoll Election Results 2026: Sunetra Pawar Wins Baramati, BJP Wins 4 Seats, Congress 2
Bypoll Election Results 2026: Sunetra Pawar Wins Baramati, BJP Wins 4 Seats, Congress 2
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: War of Words Erupts as BJP Leads in Bengal, Opposition Parties Trade Sharp Allegations
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Reaches Bhabanipur Counting Centre as Tight Contest Intensifies
Breaking: Mamata Banerjee Steps Out Amid Bengal Trends, TMC Signals Possible Poll Body Blame Game
Breaking: BJP Surges Ahead in West Bengal, Signals Major Shift in India’s Political Landscape
Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget