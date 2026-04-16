Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Migrant workers journey home, prioritizing voting over employment.

Fears of citizenship issues drive urgency to cast ballots.

Political rhetoric intensifies anxiety about voting rights.

Worker departures disrupt urban services and small businesses.

West Bengal Election Citizenship Fear: As West Bengal prepares for its Assembly elections in two phases on April 23 and April 29, a wave of migrant workers across India is scrambling to return home, driven by urgency, anxiety, and a strong sense of fear over "losing citizenship". From cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, thousands employed as domestic workers, cooks, nannies, and daily wage labourers are undertaking long journeys back to their native districts in Bengal. Many are determined to vote, regardless of the financial or logistical hardships involved.

Migrant Workers Defy Odds To Reach Ahead Of Polling

In East Delhi’s Dallupura, a domestic worker named Podda is among those making the journey despite uncertainty. She and eight of her family members plan to travel to Dakshin Dinajpur, even though their train tickets remain waitlisted.

"I don’t care even if I lose my job,” she insists, as reported by India Today.

Her resolve reflects a broader sentiment among migrant workers who are prioritising voting over employment stability. With train reservations scarce, many are opting for alternative arrangements, including long-distance bus travel covering over 2,000 kilometres.

Citizenship Fears Drive Mass Return

A key factor behind this mass movement is the widespread fear among migrants that not voting could jeopardise their citizenship or lead to their names being removed from electoral rolls. While such concerns lack official backing, they have taken deep root among workers, particularly following the Summary Revision of Rolls (SIR) exercise.

Many believe that casting their vote is essential to maintaining their identity within the system. For workers who struggled to get their names registered, participation in elections is seen as a safeguard against exclusion.

Political Rhetoric Adds To Anxiety

The political narrative surrounding the elections has further intensified these fears. Mamata Banerjee, chief of the Trinamool Congress, has raised concerns over voting rights and citizenship in recent speeches.

On the other hand, the BJP has pointed to unusual increases in voter numbers in border districts as a sign of illegal immigration, backing the need for stricter scrutiny. The resulting political back-and-forth has left many ordinary voters uncertain and alarmed.

Ripple Effects Felt Across Metro Cities

The sudden outflow of migrant workers has begun to impact daily life in major urban centres. Households are facing shortages of domestic help, while small businesses and industries dependent on informal labour are experiencing disruptions, as per the report.

Online forums and social media platforms are filled with accounts of residents struggling to find replacements for essential services. Cities like Mumbai, Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi are witnessing the immediate consequences of this temporary workforce vacuum.

For many in the unorganised sector, however, the election represents more than a civic duty. It is a moment to assert their presence and secure their future. Even at the cost of lost wages and uncertain travel, they are choosing to return home—determined to be counted.

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