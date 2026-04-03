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HomeElectionBengal's Kalighat Tense After Clashes During Suvendu Adhikari Nomination, FIR Filed After EC Complaint

Bengal's Kalighat Tense After Clashes During Suvendu Adhikari Nomination, FIR Filed After EC Complaint

Following the EC's complaint, police filed FIRs against TMC for violating rules during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's nomination and Amit Shah's roadshow.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

The Election Commission of India’s complaint over unrest during BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing has triggered legal action, with Lalbazar registering a case and police lodging FIRs against alleged violations by the Trinamool Congress during protests in the city.

According to the Commission, “Despite police obstruction, the Trinamool Congress played a microphone outside the Survey Building. Yesterday, only the BJP was permitted to hold a procession in that area. Trinamool workers gathered there without permission.”

An FIR has been lodged at Alipore Police Station based on this complaint. Additionally, another FIR has been registered at Kalighat Police Station over the Trinamool’s protest during Amit Shah’s roadshow in the area.

Tension Erupts Ahead of Nomination Filing

The Kalighat area witnessed high drama and escalating tensions ahead of Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination filing. The situation turned volatile when Trinamool workers began protesting before Amit Shah’s roadshow reached the locality.

As BJP workers and supporters arrived at the scene, the confrontation intensified. The protest gained momentum as the convoy carrying Amit Shah and BJP candidates moved towards Kalighat, with tensions peaking near Harish Chatterjee Street.

Amid the escalating situation, Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari stepped out of their roadshow vehicle and proceeded towards the Survey Building in another car.

Political War of Words Intensifies

The Trinamool Congress later shared a video on X showing Amit Shah and Suvendu Adhikari exiting the roadshow vehicle, claiming public anger had forced the move.

“The public's anger was so intense that the Home Minister, like a coward, showed his back and quickly went inside his car. Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination in the presence of Amit Shah and Shamik Bhattacharya at the Survey Building,” the party said in its post.

Leaders Trade Sharp Remarks

Ahead of the nomination, Amit Shah, addressing a gathering, said, “If the people of Bhabanipur win only one seat, then change will come automatically.”

On the same day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a rally in Baishnabnagar, responded sharply, saying, “This time the game will be a great game.”

Shah also indicated his extended political engagement in the state, stating, “I am going to stay in Bengal for 15 days for the Bengal elections. There will be many opportunities to talk to you.”

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
TMC West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Suvendu Adhikari .TMC WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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