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HomeElectionCM Mamata Announces Welfare Boost Ahead Of Bengal Election; EC Seeks Report On Bonus Hike

CM Mamata Announces Welfare Boost Ahead Of Bengal Election; EC Seeks Report On Bonus Hike

Mamata Banerjee has launched welfare schemes, including increased allowances for women (Lakshmir Bhandar), unemployed youth (Banglar Yuba Sathi), and a bonus hike for civic volunteers.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
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Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has rolled out a series of welfare measures, extending financial support to multiple sections, including ASHA workers, civic volunteers, and unemployed youth.

The announcements, made as part of the interim budget, are being viewed as a significant pre-election outreach by the All India Trinamool Congress government.

Welfare Schemes Get A Boost

Among the key measures, the West Bengal government has announced increasing the allowance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme by Rs 500. The revised amount has already been credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

In addition, a new scheme titled ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ has been introduced, under which unemployed youth will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The disbursal process has already begun, with reports suggesting that the rollout was expedited ahead of the elections to ensure timely benefit delivery.

Bonus Hike For Civic Volunteers

The government has also approved an increase in the ad-hoc bonus for civic volunteers by Rs 600, raising it to Rs 7,400. The decision follows a directive issued by the Finance Department on February 27.

As per the notification, state government employees who are not covered under the ‘Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme’ and whose revised monthly salary does not exceed Rs 46,000 as of March 31, 2026, will be eligible for the bonus. The payout will be made in line with the state’s 2019 employment policy framework.

Election Commission Steps In

The timing of these announcements has drawn scrutiny from the Election Commission of India, which has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the bonus hike for civic volunteers ahead of the polls.

The early release of funds, particularly under the unemployment allowance scheme, has triggered debate, with some observers suggesting it could influence voter sentiment. The state government, however, maintains that these measures are part of its ongoing welfare agenda.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme and what changes have been made?

The 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme provides financial support. The allowance under this scheme has been increased by Rs 500, and the revised amount has already been credited to beneficiaries' accounts.

What is the 'Banglar Yuba Sathi' scheme?

'Banglar Yuba Sathi' is a new scheme for unemployed youth, offering a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The disbursal process has already commenced.

Has there been an increase in the bonus for civic volunteers?

Yes, the ad-hoc bonus for civic volunteers has been increased by Rs 600, bringing the total to Rs 7,400. This decision was approved by the government.

Why has the Election Commission sought a report on the bonus hike for civic volunteers?

The Election Commission sought a report due to the timing of the bonus hike for civic volunteers, which was announced shortly before the assembly elections.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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