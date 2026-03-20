CM Mamata Announces Welfare Boost Ahead Of Bengal Election; EC Seeks Report On Bonus Hike

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Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee has rolled out a series of welfare measures, extending financial support to multiple sections, including ASHA workers, civic volunteers, and unemployed youth.

The announcements, made as part of the interim budget, are being viewed as a significant pre-election outreach by the All India Trinamool Congress government.

Welfare Schemes Get A Boost

Among the key measures, the West Bengal government has announced increasing the allowance under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme by Rs 500. The revised amount has already been credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

In addition, a new scheme titled ‘Banglar Yuba Sathi’ has been introduced, under which unemployed youth will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500. The disbursal process has already begun, with reports suggesting that the rollout was expedited ahead of the elections to ensure timely benefit delivery.

Bonus Hike For Civic Volunteers

The government has also approved an increase in the ad-hoc bonus for civic volunteers by Rs 600, raising it to Rs 7,400. The decision follows a directive issued by the Finance Department on February 27.

As per the notification, state government employees who are not covered under the ‘Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme’ and whose revised monthly salary does not exceed Rs 46,000 as of March 31, 2026, will be eligible for the bonus. The payout will be made in line with the state’s 2019 employment policy framework.

Election Commission Steps In

The timing of these announcements has drawn scrutiny from the Election Commission of India, which has sought a report from the West Bengal government regarding the bonus hike for civic volunteers ahead of the polls.

The early release of funds, particularly under the unemployment allowance scheme, has triggered debate, with some observers suggesting it could influence voter sentiment. The state government, however, maintains that these measures are part of its ongoing welfare agenda.