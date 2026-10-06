West Bengal Bypolls: Voting Underway In Nandigram, Rejinagar Amid Tight Security

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Voting began for West Bengal's Nandigram, Rejinagar by-elections.

Tight security, webcasting deployed for peaceful constituency polling.

Bypolls gauge early voter response to ruling BJP governance.

Nandigram, Adhikari's former seat, sees a fractured contest.

Voting for by-elections in the Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly constituencies in West Bengal began began at 7 am on Tuesday amid tight security, officials said. The administration has made multi-layered security arrangements across both constituencies to maintain law and order and facilitate peaceful polling.

A total of 71 companies of central forces have been deployed across the two constituencies. Voting will continue until 6 pm.

Rejinagar has 2.57 lakh registered voters, while Nandigram has 2.67 lakh electors. There are 315 polling stations in Rejinagar and 323 in Nandigram, with webcasting available at every polling booth in both constituencies, PTI reported.

The bypolls are being closely watched as an early indication of voter response to the BJP government's governance since it assumed office in May. The contests are also expected to offer political parties an indication of voting preferences among minority voters. Votes will be counted on October 9.

Nandigram Contest Carries Political Significance

The Nandigram contest in Purba Medinipur carries particular political significance. The constituency was at the centre of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's anti-land acquisition movement, which contributed to the Trinamool Congress' rise to power in 2011.

Nandigram also witnessed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's defeat of Banerjee in the 2021 assembly election. Adhikari, now the chief minister, won the seat again in the 2026 assembly polls but retained Bhabanipur, leading to the by-election.

The BJP has nominated Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari. Chandranath was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP's victory in the assembly elections. Her candidature has brought an emotional element to the Nandigram contest.

Multiple Candidates In Fractured Contest

Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the nominee of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC faction, withdrew from the race after meeting Adhikari. With the faction left without a candidate, Banerjee backed Congress nominee Milan Pradhan, calling the move an effort to strengthen the INDIA bloc.

Pradhan had been arrested in connection with old cases related to the 2007 Nandigram land-acquisition agitation. He later obtained interim bail and returned to campaign.

A rival TMC faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee has fielded Mohammad Eteshamul Haque under the envelope symbol and a separate temporary party identity. The CPI has nominated Santigopal Giri.

Rejinagar Sees Different Political Equation

In Murshidabad's Rejinagar, the bypoll was necessitated after Humayun Kabir, who won both Rejinagar and Nowda in the 2026 assembly election, retained Nowda. His Aam Janata Unnayan Party has fielded his son, Golam Nabi Azad.

The BJP has nominated former Murshidabad district president Sakharav Sarkar, while the Mamata-led TMC has fielded Rabiul Alam Chowdhury. Safiuzzaman Sheikh is contesting for the rival TMC faction.

Congress has nominated Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi, while the CPI(M) candidate is Syed Asad Ali.