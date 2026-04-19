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HomeElectionWest Bengal Elections: PM Modi Announces Free Dialysis, Rs 5 Lakh Health Cover For Women

West Bengal Elections: PM Modi Announces Free Dialysis, Rs 5 Lakh Health Cover For Women

PM Modi said new mothers would get Rs 5,000 from the Centre for their daughters’ education, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi promised free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh for women.
  • He announced financial aid, including ₹36,000 annually for women.
  • Modi criticized TMC for opposing women's reservation in legislation.
  • He accused TMC of resisting women's political participation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a series of welfare promises for women in West Bengal, while sharply criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress over the stalled women’s reservation legislation.

Addressing an election rally in Bishnupur in Bankura district, Modi said that if a BJP government comes to power in the state, women would be entitled to free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. He also promised free dialysis in government hospitals for families affected by kidney disease.

PM Modi's Key Promises In Bengal

Highlighting financial support measures, the Prime Minister said women in the state would receive Rs 36,000 annually, while pregnant women would be given Rs 21,000. He added that new mothers would get Rs 5,000 from the Centre for their daughters’ education, along with an additional Rs 50,000 assistance. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, he said, women would be eligible for loans of up to Rs 20 lakh for self-employment, and those engaged in agriculture would receive an extra Rs 9,000 each year.

Modi accused the Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of failing women by opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

The bill could not be passed in the Lok Sabha on Friday as it fell short of the required two-thirds majority, despite receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against, against the required 352 votes.

Modi Attacks TMC

Targeting the ruling party, Modi alleged that it was resisting women’s political participation because women voters were challenging what he described as a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. He further claimed that the party had aligned with the Congress to block the legislation.

Positioning the BJP as a pro-women party, Modi said his government is committed to expanding opportunities for women in politics and ensuring their safety. He contrasted this with what he termed as the TMC’s “betrayal” of women in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister also accused the ruling party of prioritising illegal infiltration and supporting religion-based reservation, alleging that such policies undermine constitutional values.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What medical benefits will women receive if the BJP forms a government in West Bengal?

Women will be entitled to free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Families with members suffering from kidney disease will also receive free dialysis in government hospitals.

What financial support is being offered to women in West Bengal?

Women will receive Rs 36,000 annually, pregnant women Rs 21,000, and new mothers Rs 5,000 for daughters' education along with Rs 50,000 assistance.

What loans are available for women's self-employment?

Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, women will be eligible for loans up to Rs 20 lakh for self-employment initiatives.

Why did Prime Minister Modi criticize the Trinamool Congress regarding women's reservation?

Modi accused the TMC of opposing the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which aimed to provide 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi In Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Elections 2026 Election Corner
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