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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionWest Bengal’s Sitai On Knife Edge: 6-Vote Margin After Six Rounds, BJP Vs TMC In Tight Race

West Bengal’s Sitai On Knife Edge: 6-Vote Margin After Six Rounds, BJP Vs TMC In Tight Race

Sitai sees a razor-thin 6-vote margin after six rounds, with BJP and TMC locked in a neck-and-neck contest; outcome may shift in later rounds.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sitai constituency shows extremely close 2026 election race.
  • Six votes separate top candidates after six counting rounds.
  • BJP leads TMC by narrow margin, contest remains uncertain.

The Sitai Assembly constituency in West Bengal has emerged as one of the closest contests of the 2026 elections, with just a six-vote margin separating the top two candidates after six rounds of counting. Early trends show an intense head-to-head battle, underscoring the high stakes in the seat. With a total of 23 rounds to be completed, the result remains highly uncertain. Officials indicate that the situation could fluctuate significantly in the coming rounds as more Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes are counted.

Razor-Thin Lead

In Sitai, the contest is between the BJP's Ashutosh Barma and the TMC candidate Sangita Roy. Barma is currently holding a slender lead, while Roy remains close behind, making it one of the tightest races in the state as counting progresses.

As of Round 6, the BJP candidate holds a slender lead of just six votes over the TMC rival, reflecting a near neck-and-neck contest. Such a narrow margin at this stage highlights how evenly matched the candidates are, with each round capable of altering the lead.

Election authorities are closely monitoring the counting process, ensuring strict adherence to guidelines. Given the razor-thin difference, every bundle of votes is being scrutinised carefully, with party agents maintaining a vigilant watch inside the counting halls.

Also Read: ‘TMC Will Win After Sunset’: Mamata's Big Claim After BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Trends

Race Still Open

With 17 rounds still remaining, the contest is far from decided. Experts note that early trends in tightly fought seats often shift as counting progresses, particularly when later rounds include votes from areas with differing political preferences.

The minimal margin means the lead could change hands multiple times before the final result is declared. For now, Sitai remains a cliffhanger, with both camps hopeful and the final outcome expected only after all rounds are completed.

Also Read: Bengal Election Results Live: 'Hindu Vs Muslim EVMs,' Suvendu Thanks 'Sanatanis' As BJP Heads For Clean Sweep

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections Result West Bengal Assembly Results West Bengal Election Results Live Update
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