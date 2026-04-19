Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionPM Modi Eats 'Jhalmuri' At A Local Shop In Bengal Amid Election Rally Blitz-Watch

PM Modi Eats 'Jhalmuri' At A Local Shop In Bengal Amid Election Rally Blitz-Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections: PM Modi enjoys jhalmuri in Bengal amid rallies, draws crowd, attacks TMC over corruption and women’s rights ahead of 2026 state elections.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi enjoyed local jhalmuri snack between West Bengal rallies.
  • He interacted with locals and distributed snacks at roadside shop.
  • He alleged TMC denied women rights and reservation benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a brief break from an intense campaign schedule in West Bengal to enjoy a local favourite, jhalmuri, even as he sharpened his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). After addressing four back-to-back rallies across Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, PM was seen interacting with locals at a small roadside shop. The moment, shared on social media, offered a lighter interlude during a politically charged day marked by strong remarks against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Jhalmuri Stop Draws Crowd

PM Modi was seen relishing the puffed rice snack at a modest shop in Jhargram, where containers filled with namkeen mixtures and muri lined the counters. The visit quickly drew a crowd, with locals gathering around and many capturing the moment on their phones.

Dressed in his trademark white kurta, dark blue pinstriped waistcoat and a red scarf bearing the BJP’s lotus symbol, the Prime Minister also distributed jhalmuri to those present. Sharing the moment on X, he wrote that he had enjoyed the snack “in between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday”.

‘Last Chance’ Warning To TMC

Earlier, addressing large gatherings, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the government of fostering corruption and what he described as “Maha Jungle Raj”.

He issued a “last chance” warning to “goons and syndicates” to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Prime Minister also targeted the TMC over women’s reservation, alleging the party opposed measures that would enable women to benefit from quotas from 2029.

PM Modi said women in Bengal had been denied rights, security and economic opportunities under the current regime, asserting that empowering women remains central to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 19 Apr 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections WEst Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
PM Modi Eats 'Jhalmuri' At A Local Shop In Bengal Amid Election Rally Blitz-Watch
PM Modi Eats 'Jhalmuri' At A Local Shop In Bengal Amid Election Rally Blitz-Watch
Election
‘Maha jungleraj’ Vs ‘illegal Campaign’: Modi, Mamata Trade Barbs Ahead Of Bengal Polls
‘Maha jungleraj’ Vs ‘illegal Campaign’: Modi, Mamata Trade Barbs Ahead Of Bengal Polls
Election
West Bengal Elections: PM Modi Announces Free Dialysis, Rs 5 Lakh Health Cover For Women
West Bengal Elections: PM Modi Announces Free Dialysis, Rs 5 Lakh Health Cover For Women
Election
‘TMC Hates Tribal Sisters’: PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt For 'Insulting' President Murmu
‘TMC Hates Tribal Sisters’: PM Modi Slams Mamata Govt For 'Insulting' President Murmu
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP accuses INDIA bloc of blocking women empowerment reforms
Political Row: CM Yogi compares opposition behavior in Parliament to disruption and chaos
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav attacks Women’s Reservation Bill, calls it a “BJP conspiracy”
War Alert: Israeli Officials Warn of Possible Return to War Scenario
Breaking News: Three Possible Outcomes as Middle East Ceasefire Nears Deadline
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget