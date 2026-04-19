PM Modi Eats 'Jhalmuri' At A Local Shop In Bengal Amid Election Rally Blitz-Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi enjoyed local jhalmuri snack between West Bengal rallies.

He interacted with locals and distributed snacks at roadside shop.

He alleged TMC denied women rights and reservation benefits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a brief break from an intense campaign schedule in West Bengal to enjoy a local favourite, jhalmuri, even as he sharpened his attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). After addressing four back-to-back rallies across Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, PM was seen interacting with locals at a small roadside shop. The moment, shared on social media, offered a lighter interlude during a politically charged day marked by strong remarks against the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Jhalmuri Stop Draws Crowd

PM Modi was seen relishing the puffed rice snack at a modest shop in Jhargram, where containers filled with namkeen mixtures and muri lined the counters. The visit quickly drew a crowd, with locals gathering around and many capturing the moment on their phones.

Dressed in his trademark white kurta, dark blue pinstriped waistcoat and a red scarf bearing the BJP’s lotus symbol, the Prime Minister also distributed jhalmuri to those present. Sharing the moment on X, he wrote that he had enjoyed the snack “in between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday”.

In between four rallies across West Bengal on a packed Sunday, had some delicious Jhalmuri in Jhargram. pic.twitter.com/NEKLm5R0mE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2026

‘Last Chance’ Warning To TMC

Earlier, addressing large gatherings, PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing the government of fostering corruption and what he described as “Maha Jungle Raj”.

He issued a “last chance” warning to “goons and syndicates” to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The Prime Minister also targeted the TMC over women’s reservation, alleging the party opposed measures that would enable women to benefit from quotas from 2029.

PM Modi said women in Bengal had been denied rights, security and economic opportunities under the current regime, asserting that empowering women remains central to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda.