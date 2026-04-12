Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaders trade sharp accusations ahead of West Bengal elections.

A fierce political showdown has erupted in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanging sharp accusations at rival rallies. While Modi accused the Trinamool Congress of backing divisive forces and weakening national security, Banerjee hit back with claims of conspiracy, voter manipulation and attempts to split the state.

War Of Words

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Modi accused the All India Trinamool Congress of supporting what he termed the “tukde-tukde gang”, alleging it had threatened the strategic Siliguri Corridor-a narrow land link connecting mainland India to the Northeast.

He described the corridor, often called the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, as vital for both national defence and economic activity, and said the Centre was investing heavily in infrastructure, including the Sevoke-Rangpo railway project.

Modi also accused the TMC of appeasement politics, alleging it had contributed to demographic changes and hindered development in north Bengal. He claimed central welfare schemes had been stalled and urged voters to back a “double-engine government” to accelerate growth.

Banerjee, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the BJP of attempting to divide the state through a proposed delimitation exercise. She warned that parts of Bengal could be merged with neighbouring states, which she said would harm Bengali interests.

Charges & Countercharges

Stepping up her attack, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had struck a Rs 1,000 crore deal to unseat her government, citing a controversial viral video linked to a regional leader.

Although the authenticity of the video remains unverified, she questioned why those involved had not denied it outright. She further accused the BJP of attempting to polarise voters along religious lines and misleading both Hindus and Muslims.

The chief minister also alleged that BJP leaders were pressuring TMC candidates to switch sides and claimed there were plans to manipulate voting and counting processes. She urged voters to remain vigilant, particularly regarding electronic voting machines.

Modi, in turn, described the TMC government as “cruel” and accused it of failing women, youth and tribal communities. He also raised concerns about illegal infiltration affecting jobs and social balance in the region.

High-Stakes Contest

With polling scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29, and counting on May 4, both parties have intensified their campaigns across the state.

Banerjee warned of alleged conspiracies and cautioned supporters to remain alert, even advising them to be careful about food and drink at political gatherings after a recent health scare involving party workers.

As the campaign enters its final phase, the battle between the BJP and TMC has become increasingly combative, with both sides framing the election as crucial for Bengal’s future and identity.