West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Key Faces, Key Seats And High-Stakes Battles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shifting political loyalties and diverse candidate backgrounds add complexity.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: The 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal are shaping up as a high-stakes contest, with several key constituencies witnessing intense battles between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prominent leaders and heavyweight candidates are set to face off in politically crucial seats such as Nandigram, Bhabanipur and Kharagpur Sadar, making these constituencies central to the electoral narrative as parties seek to consolidate their influence across the state.

High-Profile Battles

In Nandigram, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, faces TMC’s Pabitra Kar. Bhabanipur, a stronghold of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is set for a direct contest with Adhikari once again, underlining its symbolic importance.

In Kharagpur Sadar, BJP’s Dilip Ghosh will take on TMC’s Pradip Sarkar, while Asansol Dakshin features BJP’s Agnimitra Paul against Tapas Banerjee of the TMC. Meanwhile, in Jadavpur, Debabrata Majumdar (Malay) represents the AITC against BJP’s Sarbori Mukherjee.

Key Constituencies In Focus

Murshidabad will see BJP’s Gouri Sankar Ghosh face TMC’s Shaoni Singha Roy, who switched from the Congress ahead of the 2021 polls. In Moyna, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda (BJP) contests against TMC’s Chandan Mondal, who recently joined the ruling party.

Diamond Harbour, Tamluk and Rejinagar also remain crucial, with multi-cornered contests emerging in some seats. In Rejinagar and Nowda, Humayun Kabir, now leading his own party after shifting affiliations across Congress, TMC and BJP, adds a complex dynamic to the race.

Experience Vs Political Shifts

The election highlights a mix of seasoned leaders and shifting political loyalties. Mamata Banerjee, with decades of political experience, continues to anchor the AITC, while Suvendu Adhikari remains a key BJP strategist after switching sides in 2020.

Several candidates bring diverse backgrounds, including former ministers, long-time legislators and first-time entrants. Party-switching and evolving alliances are expected to play a decisive role in shaping outcomes across these battleground constituencies.

With first phase of polling scheduled for April 23 and counting on May 4, the results from these key seats could significantly influence the broader political balance in West Bengal.

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