No Immediate Relief For Voters In Bengal SIR Case, Supreme Court Defers Order

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The Supreme Court on Monday heard petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal but stopped short of issuing directions on the inclusion of additional voters. The bench said it would consider the issue further, even as it reviewed progress in the revision process and security arrangements for officials involved. The hearing also briefly addressed a separate incident in Malda involving alleged detention of judges, underscoring concerns around law and order during the election cycle and the need for accountability.

Court Flags Key Concerns

During the hearing, the Supreme Court of India indicated that it would examine whether more names should be added to the voter list under the ongoing SIR exercise. However, no immediate directions were issued on this aspect.

The bench noted that it had received a fresh report from the Chief Justice of the High Court, while also observing that the appellate tribunal linked to the revision process had begun functioning. It further directed that security provided to judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise must continue until the conclusion of elections.

Malda Case In Focus

The court also took up a separate matter concerning an incident in Malda, where judges were allegedly held hostage. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the court that it had filed a status report in the case.

Both the state police and the central agency told the bench that there was cooperation between them in the ongoing investigation. The court acknowledged these submissions.

CJI Seeks Accountability

The Chief Justice made it clear that the court intends to look beyond procedural aspects and reach a substantive outcome. He noted that the political background of the accused in the Malda case would be examined as part of the proceedings.

The court emphasised that the matter would not remain confined to technicalities and would be pursued to ensure accountability. The hearing on the main SIR issue concluded for the day, with further consideration expected in subsequent proceedings.