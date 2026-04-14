Mamata Banerjee Flags ‘Logical Discrepancy’ In SIR, Urges Voters To Stand Firm

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengal CM claims voter rights protected, 32 lakh names restored via court.

Banerjee alleges BJP influence, central forces, and voter intimidation.

She urges voters, warns of counting day disruptions and EVM tampering.

West Benagl CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the term “logical discrepancy” used under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not recognised within the Election Commission of India framework and was selectively applied in West Bengal to favour the BJP. Addressing multiple rallies across the state, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also raised concerns over the deployment of central forces, voter intimidation, and alleged attempts to influence the electoral process ahead of the Assembly elections.

SIR Row And Poll Allegations

Banerjee claimed that the phrase “logical discrepancy” has no official standing under election rules and questioned why it was applied in West Bengal but not in states like Bihar. She alleged the move was politically motivated to benefit the BJP.

The chief minister said she had approached the Supreme Court of India to safeguard voter rights, claiming that the intervention helped restore 32 lakh names to the electoral rolls.

She further alleged that BJP-linked officials had replaced local police leadership and questioned the heavy deployment of central forces. “If the aim was to maintain peace, the West Bengal Police could have been used,” she said, alleging that local authorities were sidelined.

Appeal To Voters

Urging people to participate in the polls, Banerjee asked women to “stand firm” if prevented from voting, while clarifying she was not encouraging violence. She also advised citizens to file complaints in case of alleged police excesses.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process, she alleged that outsiders were being brought into the state to influence rallies and that instructions had been issued to arrest booth agents ahead of polling.

In an apparent reference to recent action involving the Enforcement Directorate, she claimed central agencies were targeting TMC workers through late-night raids, but asserted that such measures would not deter the party.

Addressing a controversy over remarks by an election officer referencing products like Burnol and Boroline, Banerjee struck a lighter tone, saying her party believes in “cooling tempers” rather than revenge.

She also warned of possible disruptions during counting, including power cuts or alleged tampering with EVMs, calling such acts undemocratic.

Elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with results due on May 4.