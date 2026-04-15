Suvendu Adhikari Accuses TMC Of ‘Imposing Arabic Culture’ In West Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizes TMC's cultural policy.

Adhikari claims TMC undermines Hindu roots and women's freedoms.

BJP pledges to restore Bengal's identity.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of attempting to impose “Arabic culture” on West Bengal and eroding its traditional identity. Speaking during Poila Baisakh celebrations, he positioned the BJP as the defender of Bengal’s cultural and religious heritage, while alleging that the state government was systematically undermining what he described as its Sanatan roots.

Cultural Identity Flashpoint

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the ‘Matri Shakti Bharosa Card’, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the TMC government was encouraging the imposition of Urdu and promoting cultural practices that, he alleged, restrict women’s freedoms. He framed this as an “assault” on the legacy of figures such as Swami Vivekananda and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, invoking Bengal’s spiritual and reformist traditions.

He further asserted that West Bengal should remain a “homeland for Bengali Hindus”, signalling a sharper ideological pitch by the BJP in the state. The remarks come amid heightened political contestation, with identity and cultural narratives increasingly shaping the discourse.

History, Politics And Pitch

Invoking the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Adhikari said it was due to his efforts that West Bengal remained part of India during Partition, countering what he described as attempts to alter the state’s character. He also referred to Muhammad Ali Jinnah in this context, framing the present moment as a continuation of historical contestations.

Positioning the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ as a roadmap to restore Bengal’s “lost glory”, he said the party aimed to re-establish the state as a cultural capital. The ‘Matri Shakti Bharosa Card’, he added, is intended to bolster women’s safety and empowerment, presenting it as an alternative to existing welfare measures by the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of reviving the region’s spiritual consciousness, referencing religious centres such as Dakshineswar and Kalighat. The remarks underline the BJP’s continued focus on blending cultural identity with electoral messaging in West Bengal.