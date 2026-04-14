Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionAbhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Trying To Impose Restrictions On Fish And Meat In Bengal

Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Trying To Impose Restrictions On Fish And Meat In Bengal

Banerjee alleges BJP is imposing restrictions on fish and meat, while targeting Bengali identity, culture and language in states it governs.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:00 PM (IST)

Senior Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of targeting Bengali-speaking people in states under its rule, alleging harassment, intimidation and branding them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Speaking at a roadshow in Cooch Behar, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader claimed such actions were part of a broader pattern of cultural and political marginalisation. He also alleged that the Centre, led by Narendra Modi, was deliberately withholding Bengal’s dues in retaliation for the state repeatedly rejecting the BJP in elections.

Targeting Bengali Identity

Banerjee alleged that Bengali-speaking communities are being systematically “persecuted and tormented” in BJP-ruled states. He claimed they are often labelled as Bangladeshis, subjected to intimidation, and denied dignity.

According to him, the issue extends beyond identity to culture. He accused the BJP of insulting Bengali icons, undermining the state’s linguistic heritage, and attempting to impose restrictions on food habits, particularly the consumption of fish and meat.

He further argued that such actions reflect an attempt to control cultural expression and erode democratic rights. “They have questioned the legitimacy of our language and tried to dictate how people live,” he said, framing the issue as both cultural and political.

Poll Claims & Voter Roll Concerns

The TMC leader also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. He claimed that names of members from communities such as Rajbanshis and Matuas had been “arbitrarily deleted” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Banerjee asserted that this exposed what he described as the BJP’s “hollow” outreach towards marginalised communities. He promised that the TMC would ensure no legitimate voter is excluded.

Striking a combative tone ahead of the Assembly poll results on May 4, he expressed confidence that voters would “humble” what he termed “arrogant anti-Bengal forces”. He emphasised that ultimate power rests with the people, regardless of who governs at the Centre.

He also criticised a BJP candidate for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, calling it reflective of the party’s political culture.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Trying To Impose Restrictions On Fish And Meat In Bengal
Bengali Identity Row: TMC Accuses BJP Of Trying To Impose Restrictions On Fish & Meat
Election
Amit Shah Slams Humayun Kabir Over Babri Mosque Plan: ‘No Man Worth His Salt Would Attempt It’
Amit Shah Slams Humayun Kabir Over Babri Mosque Plan: ‘No Man Worth His Salt Would Attempt It’
Election
PM Modi's Surprise Wedding Visit In Siliguri Sparks Cheers, ‘Modi Modi’ Chants Go Viral: WATCH
PM Modi's Surprise Wedding Visit In Siliguri Sparks Cheers, ‘Modi Modi’ Chants Go Viral: WATCH
Election
Stalin Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Centre Over Delimitation Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls, Threatens Massive Agitation
Stalin Issues ‘Final Warning’ To Centre Over Delimitation Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls, Threatens Massive Agitation
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget