Abhishek Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Trying To Impose Restrictions On Fish And Meat In Bengal

Senior Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of targeting Bengali-speaking people in states under its rule, alleging harassment, intimidation and branding them as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Speaking at a roadshow in Cooch Behar, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader claimed such actions were part of a broader pattern of cultural and political marginalisation. He also alleged that the Centre, led by Narendra Modi, was deliberately withholding Bengal’s dues in retaliation for the state repeatedly rejecting the BJP in elections.

Targeting Bengali Identity

Banerjee alleged that Bengali-speaking communities are being systematically “persecuted and tormented” in BJP-ruled states. He claimed they are often labelled as Bangladeshis, subjected to intimidation, and denied dignity.

According to him, the issue extends beyond identity to culture. He accused the BJP of insulting Bengali icons, undermining the state’s linguistic heritage, and attempting to impose restrictions on food habits, particularly the consumption of fish and meat.

He further argued that such actions reflect an attempt to control cultural expression and erode democratic rights. “They have questioned the legitimacy of our language and tried to dictate how people live,” he said, framing the issue as both cultural and political.

Poll Claims & Voter Roll Concerns

The TMC leader also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. He claimed that names of members from communities such as Rajbanshis and Matuas had been “arbitrarily deleted” during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Banerjee asserted that this exposed what he described as the BJP’s “hollow” outreach towards marginalised communities. He promised that the TMC would ensure no legitimate voter is excluded.

Striking a combative tone ahead of the Assembly poll results on May 4, he expressed confidence that voters would “humble” what he termed “arrogant anti-Bengal forces”. He emphasised that ultimate power rests with the people, regardless of who governs at the Centre.

He also criticised a BJP candidate for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, calling it reflective of the party’s political culture.