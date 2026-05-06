Vijay And Suvendu’s Dual Wins Trigger A Seat Dilemma: Which Constituencies Will They Vacate?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two leaders must vacate one Assembly seat each.

Vijay likely keeps Perambur; Adhikari retains Nandigram.

Vacated seats trigger byelections testing voter sentiment.

Byelections will shape political momentum in both states.

Vijay, Suvendu Adhikari To Vacate Which Seat: In the wake of sweeping electoral successes, Vijay in Tamil Nadu and Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal are preparing to relinquish one of the two Assembly seats they each secured, setting the stage for crucial byelections in both states. Both leaders contested and won from two constituencies in their respective states, a strategy often employed by prominent figures to ensure entry into the legislature. However, legal provisions now require them to make a choice.

Legal Mandate Triggers Seat Vacancies

Under the Representation of the People Act, any candidate elected from more than one constituency must vacate one seat within 14 days of the Election Commission’s official notification. This rule now puts the spotlight on the decisions of both Vijay and Adhikari, as their choices will influence political dynamics in key regions.

Vijay Likely To Retain Perambur

Sources within Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam indicate that he is inclined to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai while stepping down from Tiruchirappalli East. His victory margins underline the significance of both wins, he defeated DMK’s Inigo Irudayaraj by over 27,000 votes in Trichy East and secured Perambur with a commanding margin exceeding 53,000 votes against RD Shekar, as per reports.

Perambur’s importance goes beyond numbers. Situated in North Chennai, it has traditionally been viewed as a stronghold of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, making Vijay’s win there symbolically powerful as he seeks to consolidate urban political ground.

ALSO READ: Vijay Wants Congress Support To Form Govt In Tamil Nadu: KC Venugopal

Adhikari Eyes Nandigram, Leaves Bhabinapur

In West Bengal, Adhikari is expected to give up the Bhabinapur seat, where he registered a notable victory over Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is likely to retain Nandigram, his home turf in East Medinapore, where he won by a margin of 9,665 votes, compared to his 15,105-vote victory in Bhabinapur.

Having now defeated Banerjee twice, Adhikari’s stature within the Bharatiya Janata Party has strengthened, positioning him as a key contender for the chief minister’s role. The party has scheduled its swearing-in ceremony for May 9, aligning it with the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Senior leader Amit Shah has been appointed observer for the selection of the legislative leader.

ALSO READ: 'Kicked My Belly, Manhandled And Assaulted': Mamata Claims Attack During Vote Counting

Byelections To Test Political Momentum

The impending resignations will necessitate byelections in the vacated constituencies, offering a fresh test of voter sentiment. For TVK, which has stormed into Tamil Nadu politics with 108 seats, retaining momentum in a byelection will be crucial as it works to secure a governing majority.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the BJP will look to consolidate its gains and reinforce Adhikari’s leadership through the upcoming electoral contest.

As both leaders prepare to make their final choices, the focus now shifts to how these byelections will reshape the evolving political narratives in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.