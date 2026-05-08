Why Does Vijay Use ‘0277’ On Every Vehicle? The Story Behind TVK Chief’s Number Plates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay uses '0277' registration on all his vehicles.

Number '0277' is a tribute to his sister's birth date.

Fans praise Vijay's sentimental gesture and remembrance.

Symbolizes remembrance, emotion, and family attachment.

As actor-turned-politician Vijay prepares for a full-fledged political innings through Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, fans are paying close attention not just to his speeches and campaign plans, but also to a deeply personal detail that follows him everywhere, the recurring “0277” seen on all his vehicles. From luxury cars to his campaign bus, the number sequence has become a signature associated with the star, sparking curiosity among supporters and automobile enthusiasts alike.

Vijay’s Expanding Luxury Car Collection

Known for his fascination with premium automobiles, Vijay has consistently owned some of the most luxurious vehicles in the country. In recent months, the actor reportedly revamped his garage by selling his Rolls-Royce and adding several new high-end vehicles, including a BMW electric car, a Lexus LM, and Toyota’s luxury Vellfire MPV.

Alongside these personal vehicles, Vijay has also introduced a specially modified campaign bus for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While the vehicles differ in style and purpose, one common feature unites them all, registration numbers ending with “0277.”

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The Emotional Meaning Behind ‘0277’

The number sequence is far more than a stylistic preference. It is believed to be Vijay’s heartfelt tribute to his late younger sister, Vidhya Chandrasekhar.

February 14, 1977, marked her birth date, and Vijay is said to have immortalized those numbers through his vehicles. The “14-02-77” combination appears in adapted forms such as “0277” across his registrations, including TN 14 AH 0277 on his BMW and similar endings on his Lexus, Vellfire, and political campaign bus, as per the reports.

Even his earlier Rolls-Royce reportedly carried the number “0014,” another subtle reference to February 14.

For Vijay, the repeated digits symbolize remembrance rather than status, keeping alive the memory of a sibling he lost at a young age.

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Fans Praise Vijay’s Sentimental Gesture

The story behind the registration numbers has resonated strongly with fans, many of whom have praised Vijay for quietly carrying a personal tribute through every phase of his life.

Supporters have described the gesture as an example of enduring sibling affection, noting that despite his superstardom and growing political ambitions, Vijay continues to hold on to deeply emotional memories from his private life.

As the actor prepares to leave cinema after Jana Nayagan and focus entirely on politics, the recurring “0277” has become more than a vehicle number, it has evolved into a symbol of remembrance, emotion, and family attachment that continues to connect him with admirers across Tamil Nadu.