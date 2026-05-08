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HomeElectionWhy Does Vijay Use ‘0277’ On Every Vehicle? The Story Behind TVK Chief’s Number Plates

Why Does Vijay Use ‘0277’ On Every Vehicle? The Story Behind TVK Chief’s Number Plates

The recurring ‘0277’ on TVK Chief Vijay’s vehicles is more than a lucky number, it is a touching tribute to his late sister Vidhya.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 May 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay uses '0277' registration on all his vehicles.
  • Number '0277' is a tribute to his sister's birth date.
  • Fans praise Vijay's sentimental gesture and remembrance.
  • Symbolizes remembrance, emotion, and family attachment.

As actor-turned-politician Vijay prepares for a full-fledged political innings through Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, fans are paying close attention not just to his speeches and campaign plans, but also to a deeply personal detail that follows him everywhere, the recurring “0277” seen on all his vehicles. From luxury cars to his campaign bus, the number sequence has become a signature associated with the star, sparking curiosity among supporters and automobile enthusiasts alike.

Vijay’s Expanding Luxury Car Collection

Known for his fascination with premium automobiles, Vijay has consistently owned some of the most luxurious vehicles in the country. In recent months, the actor reportedly revamped his garage by selling his Rolls-Royce and adding several new high-end vehicles, including a BMW electric car, a Lexus LM, and Toyota’s luxury Vellfire MPV.

Alongside these personal vehicles, Vijay has also introduced a specially modified campaign bus for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While the vehicles differ in style and purpose, one common feature unites them all, registration numbers ending with “0277.”

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The Emotional Meaning Behind ‘0277’

The number sequence is far more than a stylistic preference. It is believed to be Vijay’s heartfelt tribute to his late younger sister, Vidhya Chandrasekhar.

February 14, 1977, marked her birth date, and Vijay is said to have immortalized those numbers through his vehicles. The “14-02-77” combination appears in adapted forms such as “0277” across his registrations, including TN 14 AH 0277 on his BMW and similar endings on his Lexus, Vellfire, and political campaign bus, as per the reports.

Even his earlier Rolls-Royce reportedly carried the number “0014,” another subtle reference to February 14.

For Vijay, the repeated digits symbolize remembrance rather than status, keeping alive the memory of a sibling he lost at a young age.

ALSO READ: TVK’s 108 MLAs May Resign If DMK, AIADMK Stake Claim To Form Government: Sources

Fans Praise Vijay’s Sentimental Gesture

The story behind the registration numbers has resonated strongly with fans, many of whom have praised Vijay for quietly carrying a personal tribute through every phase of his life.

Supporters have described the gesture as an example of enduring sibling affection, noting that despite his superstardom and growing political ambitions, Vijay continues to hold on to deeply emotional memories from his private life.

As the actor prepares to leave cinema after Jana Nayagan and focus entirely on politics, the recurring “0277” has become more than a vehicle number, it has evolved into a symbol of remembrance, emotion, and family attachment that continues to connect him with admirers across Tamil Nadu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of the number '0277' on Vijay's vehicles?

The number '0277' is a personal tribute to Vijay's late younger sister, Vidhya Chandrasekhar, whose birth date was February 14, 1977.

How does Vijay incorporate the number '0277' on his vehicles?

The sequence '0277' appears as the ending of his vehicle registration numbers, such as 'TN 14 AH 0277' on his BMW, and similar endings on his other cars and campaign bus.

Has Vijay used other numbers to commemorate his sister?

Yes, his earlier Rolls-Royce reportedly had the number '0014', another subtle reference to February 14.

How have fans reacted to the meaning behind '0277'?

Fans have praised Vijay's sentimental gesture, viewing it as a beautiful example of enduring sibling affection and emotional connection.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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