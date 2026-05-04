Vijay Networth: TVK Superstar Roars In Tamil Nadu, A Look At His Rs 603 Crore Empire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK party leads 109 seats.

AIADMK leads in 73, DMK trails with 52 seats.

Vijay declared over Rs 603 crore in assets.

Affidavit details assets, income, loans, and no criminal cases.

Vijay Net Worth: Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has made a strong showing in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends, leading in 109 out of 234 seats. The AIADMK is ahead in 73 seats, while the ruling DMK is trailing with leads in 52 constituencies.

Vijay, who is making his electoral debut, is contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli (East). He had filed his nomination from the Perambur seat on March 30, positioning it as one of the key battlegrounds for his party.

In his election affidavit, Vijay declared total assets worth Rs 603.20 crore. This includes over Rs 213 crore in bank deposits across multiple accounts. His movable assets are valued at around Rs 404.58 crore, while immovable assets, such as agricultural land in Kodaikanal and residential and commercial properties in Chennai, are estimated at Rs 198.62 crore.

Vijay's Cars

The affidavit also lists several high-end vehicles owned by the actor, including models from BMW, Lexus, and Toyota. Vijay reported an income of Rs 184.53 crore for the financial year 2024–25, with earnings coming from self-employment, interest, and rental income.

In terms of personal finances, Vijay stated that he has no outstanding liabilities or pending dues. However, he disclosed that he has extended loans and advances to several individuals and entities, including Rs 3 crore to TVK general secretary N Anand and Rs 12.60 crore to his wife, Sangeetha. Additional amounts have been loaned to family members and charitable trusts.

Vijay also confirmed that there are no criminal cases registered against him. Regarding his education, he completed his schooling privately and later enrolled in a BSc programme at Loyola College in Chennai, which he did not complete.

As counting continues, TVK’s early lead has positioned Vijay as a major contender in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, marking a significant debut for the actor in electoral politics.