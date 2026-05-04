Vijay's Astrologer Visits His Home With Bouquet Amid TVK's Blockbuster Political Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay received a visit from prominent celebrity astrologer Radhan Pandit at his residence in Neelankarai on Monday, as early counting trends showed his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, putting up a strong performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Astrologer Visit Sparks Buzz

Visuals of Pandit arriving at Vijay’s residence carrying a bouquet and a ceremonial shawl have gone viral on social media. The timing of the visit, aligned with favourable early trends for TVK, has intensified speculation among supporters and political observers.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Astrologer Radhan Pandit arrived at TVK chief Vijay's residence in Neelankarai with a flower bouquet in his hands on the day of counting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/N6IW4Q36pz — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Pandit had earlier predicted Vijay’s successful entry into politics, and his presence at the actor’s residence is being widely interpreted by supporters as a symbolic affirmation of that forecast.

Strong Debut For TVK

Early trends suggest that TVK is emerging as a key player in the state’s electoral landscape, cutting into the vote share of established Dravidian parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

According to initial figures from the Election Commission, TVK is leading in 101 seats, followed by AIADMK in 67 and DMK in 37, indicating a highly competitive and potentially transformative contest.

Social Media Reactions

Supporters have drawn attention to Pandit’s earlier predictions, with some suggesting that even if Vijay does not secure the Chief Minister’s post, he could emerge as the Leader of the Opposition, an uncommon feat for a political debutant.

Others described the developments as unprecedented, highlighting the rare possibility of a film star reshaping electoral dynamics in a single election cycle.

As counting continues, all eyes remain on whether Vijay’s entry will translate into a decisive political breakthrough.