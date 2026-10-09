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English NewsElection‘Victory Is Certain’: Vijay Takes Swipe At DMK After Maduranthakam, Dharapuram Bypoll Wins

‘Victory Is Certain’: Vijay Takes Swipe At DMK After Maduranthakam, Dharapuram Bypoll Wins

Vijay asserted that the victories were secured without spending money to influence voters or relying on methods he associated with the Thirumangalam and Erode East elections.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • TVK chief Vijay celebrated by-election wins, rejecting money power.
  • He questioned DMK's past assembly election campaign restrictions.
  • Vijay thanked alliance partners, voters, and winning candidates.

Tamil Nadu Victory League (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday described his party’s victories in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram by-elections as a triumph of the people, political civility and individual dignity. He claimed the results demonstrated that elections could be won without money power, cash-for-votes practices or what he called the humiliation of voters through lists.

In a statement thanking voters and alliance partners, Vijay said the victories reflected the people’s faith in TVK and their desire for a conscientious democracy. He also took aim at the DMK, referring to it as an “evil force”, and questioned what might have happened if his party had been allowed to campaign across Tamil Nadu during the state Assembly elections in April.

Vijay Says Bypoll Results Reject Money Power

Vijay asserted that the victories were secured without spending money to influence voters or relying on methods he associated with the Thirumangalam and Erode East elections.

Describing the results as a rejection of money power, he said, “In the history of Tamil Nadu by-elections, this is a victory that has shattered and crushed the formula of money power like never before.”

He also claimed that voters had rejected allegations of cash-for-votes and those who had mocked TVK’s two-day campaigns in the two constituencies.

Targets DMK, Questions April Assembly Election Campaign Restrictions

Taking a swipe at the DMK, Vijay said the party’s actions during the previous Assembly elections had limited TVK’s campaigning opportunities.

He said, “Similarly, let the people themselves tell us what would have happened if the evil force DMK of that time had allowed us to campaign across all of Tamil Nadu during the last April's state assembly general elections.”

Vijay maintained that his party would remain closely connected with the people and continue working for them with dedication and loyalty.

ALSO READ: How Will BJP Make Inroads Into SP Strongholds? Plan To Be Drawn Up With RSS Support Under New Strategy

Thanks Alliance Partners, Congratulates Winning Candidates

Vijay thanked voters in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram for making the victories possible. He also expressed gratitude to leaders and workers of the Congress, VCK, MMK and Indian Union Muslim League, which he identified as constituents of the secular social justice victory alliance.

He acknowledged the contributions of ministers and functionaries at the state, district and other levels of the alliance parties, along with TVK office-bearers and workers.

The TVK chief congratulated the party’s winning candidates, Maragatham Kumaravel from Maduranthakam and Sathyabhama from Dharapuram, who contested under the party’s whistle symbol.

‘Victory For Political Civility’: Vijay

Vijay said the results should not be seen as a personal victory for him or a triumph for TVK alone. Instead, he described them as a response to defamatory remarks targeting women, personal attacks and what he called betrayal of leaders and their workers.

“In sum, a victory for political civility. A victory for individual dignity. Above all, a victory for the people. A victory for the voters,” he said.

Concluding his message, Vijay thanked supporters for their backing and expressed confidence in further victories, signing off with the words: “Good things will happen. Victory is certain.”

ALSO READ: UP Rajya Sabha Results: BJP Sweeps 8 Seats, Samajwadi Party Wins 2

Frequently Asked Questions

What did TVK chief Vijay emphasize about the by-election victories?

Vijay described the victories as a triumph of the people, political civility, and individual dignity. He asserted they demonstrated elections can be won without money power or cash-for-votes practices.

Which constituencies did TVK win in the recent by-elections?

TVK secured victories in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram by-elections. The winning candidates were Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabhama, respectively.

How did Vijay claim TVK secured its by-election victories?

Vijay asserted the victories were achieved without spending money to influence voters or relying on cash-for-votes methods. He described the results as a strong rejection of money power.

Who did Vijay thank for the party's success in the by-elections?

Vijay thanked the voters in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, as well as alliance partners including the Congress, VCK, MMK, and Indian Union Muslim League.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Oct 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay TVK Victory Is Certain Vijay Takes Swipe At DMK Maduranthakam Dharapuram Bypoll Wins
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