‘Victory Is Certain’: Vijay Takes Swipe At DMK After Maduranthakam, Dharapuram Bypoll Wins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TVK chief Vijay celebrated by-election wins, rejecting money power.

He questioned DMK's past assembly election campaign restrictions.

Vijay thanked alliance partners, voters, and winning candidates.

Tamil Nadu Victory League (TVK) chief Vijay on Friday described his party’s victories in the Maduranthakam and Dharapuram by-elections as a triumph of the people, political civility and individual dignity. He claimed the results demonstrated that elections could be won without money power, cash-for-votes practices or what he called the humiliation of voters through lists.

In a statement thanking voters and alliance partners, Vijay said the victories reflected the people’s faith in TVK and their desire for a conscientious democracy. He also took aim at the DMK, referring to it as an “evil force”, and questioned what might have happened if his party had been allowed to campaign across Tamil Nadu during the state Assembly elections in April.

Vijay Says Bypoll Results Reject Money Power

Vijay asserted that the victories were secured without spending money to influence voters or relying on methods he associated with the Thirumangalam and Erode East elections.

என் நெஞ்சில் குடியிருக்கும் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம். மதுராந்தகம் மற்றும் தாராபுரம் இடைத்தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் வெளிவந்துவிட்டன. மக்கள் மனத்தில் நம் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்திற்கென இருக்கும் முதன்மைச் சக்திக்கான முதலிடமும், நமது மனசாட்சி உள்ள மக்களாட்சி மீதான நம் சொந்தங்களின் ஆழ்மன விருப்பமும் மீண்டும் நிரூபிக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளன. வாக்குகளுக்கு ஒரு பைசா கொடுக்காமல், யாரையும் பட்டியில் அடைத்து அவமானப்படுத்தாமல், திருமங்கலம், ஈரோடு கிழக்கு ஃபார்முலா என்று எந்த ஃபார்முலாவும் இல்லாமல் அன்பு, பாச, உறவு ஃபார்முலா மற்றும் ஜனநாயகம் காக்கும் ஃபார்முலாவை வைத்து வென்ற தேர்தல் இது. தமிழகம், ஊழல் சக்திகளின் கோட்டை இல்லை. மாறாக, மாபெரும் மக்கள் சக்தியின் கோட்டை, மக்கள் மனத்தில் நீங்கா இடம் பெற்ற அன்பு மிக்க தூய சக்தியின் கோட்டை என்பதை நிரூபித்துள்ளது. தமிழக இடைத்தேர்தல் வரலாற்றில் இதுவரை இல்லாத வகையில், பணநாயகச் சூத்திரத்தையே அடித்து நொறுக்கிப் பெற்றுள்ள வெற்றியே இது. கண்டகண்ட பேரங்கள் நடந்ததாக அவதூறு பேசிய மிருகக் குணப் பேச்சுக்கு எல்லாம் மக்கள் தகுந்த பதிலடியைத் தரமாகத் தந்துள்ளனர். அப்படிப் பேசியவர்களை மக்கள் வெகுதூரத்தில் ஒதுக்கி வைத்து, அவர்கள் மனத்தில் மீண்டும் தோல்வி பாரத்தை ஏற்றி உள்ளனர். இரண்டு தொகுதிகளிலும் நாம் இரண்டு நாள்கள் பிரசாரம் மேற்கொண்டதை நக்கலாகவும் நையாண்டியாகவும் பேசியவர்களுக்குத்தான் இப்போது மக்கள் பதிலடி தந்துள்ளனர். இதேபோல கடந்த ஏப்ரல் மாதம் நடந்த சட்டமன்றப் பொதுத்தேர்தலிலும், தமிழகம் முழுக்கப் பிரசாரம் செய்ய அன்றைய தீய சக்தி தி.மு.க., நம்மை அனுமதித்து இருந்தால் என்ன நடந்திருக்கும் என்பதை மக்களிடமே கேட்டுத் தெரிந்துகொள்ளட்டும். நம்மைப் பொறுத்தவரை, என்றைக்கும் நாம் மக்கள் பக்கம்தான் நிற்போம். மக்களோடு மக்களாகத்தான் இரண்டறக் கலந்து இருப்போம். அது நம் கடமை மட்டுமன்று. மக்களுக்கான நமது நன்றிக் கடன் அது. எப்போதும் நம் தமிழக மக்களுக்காக முழுமூச்சுடன் நன்றி விசுவாசத்துடனேயே இருப்போம் என்பது நூறு சதவீதம் உறுதி. இந்த வேளையில், மதுராந்தகம் மற்றும் தாராபுரம் தொகுதிகளில் வாக்களித்து வெற்றி பெறச் செய்துள்ள நம் சொந்தங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் உங்கள் குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவனாக, உறவாக நன்றி சொல்வதில் மனம் மகிழ்கிறேன். நெஞ்சம் நெகிழ்கிறேன். இரண்டு தொகுதிகளிலும் வெற்றிக்காக உழைத்த மதச்சார்பற்ற சமூகநீதி வெற்றிக் கூட்டணியில் இடம்பெற்றுள்ள காங்கிரஸ், வி.சி.க., ம.தி.மு.க., இந்திய யூனியன் முஸ்லிம் லீக் கட்சிகளின் மதிப்பிற்குரிய தலைவர்களுக்கும், மாண்புமிகு அமைச்சர்களுக்கும், கூட்டணிக் கட்சிகளைச் சேர்ந்த மாநில, மாவட்ட மற்றும் அனைத்து நிலை நிர்வாகிகளுக்கும் நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றியைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறோம். மேலும், எப்போதும் போலச் சிறப்பாகக் களப் பணியாற்றிய நம் மாண்புமிகு அமைச்சர்களுக்கும் மாநில, மாவட்ட மற்றும் அனைத்து நிலை த.வெ.க. நிர்வாகிகளான நம் தோழர்களுக்கும் நம் நெஞ்சார்ந்த நன்றியையும் பாராட்டுகளையும் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறோம். இந்த இடைத்தேர்தலில், வெற்றிச் சின்னமாம் விசில் சின்னத்தில் போட்டியிட்டு வெற்றி பெற்றுள்ள நம் வேட்பாளர்களான சகோதரி திருமதி மரகதம் குமரவேல் (மதுராந்தகம் தொகுதி), சகோதரி திருமதி சத்தியபாமா (தாராபுரம் தொகுதி) ஆகியோருக்கும் நம் வாழ்த்துகளைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கிறோம். இப்போதும் சொல்கிறேன். இந்த வெற்றி, தனிப்பட்ட இந்த விஜய்யின் வெற்றியோ, தனிப்பட்ட தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் வெற்றியோ அல்ல. இது முழுக்க முழுக்கப் பெண்கள் மீதான அவதூறு பேச்சுக்கு எதிரான வெற்றி. தரம் தாழ்ந்த வகையில் நடத்தப்பட்ட தனிப்பட்ட தாக்குதலுக்கு எதிரான வெற்றி. அப்பழுக்கற்ற தலைவர்களுக்கும் அவர்களின் தொண்டர்களுக்கும் செய்த துரோகத்திற்கு எதிரான வெற்றி. மொத்தத்தில், அரசியல் நாகரிகத்திற்குக் கிடைத்த வெற்றி. தனிமனித நாகரிகத்திற்குக் கிடைத்த வெற்றி. எல்லாவற்றுக்கும் மேலாக மக்களுக்குக் கிடைத்த வெற்றி. வாக்காளர்களுக்குக் கிடைத்த வெற்றி. இது இனிமேலும் தொடரும். தொடர்ந்தேதான் தீரும். மீண்டும் மீண்டும் இனிவரப் போகும் வெற்றிகளுக்கும் சேர்த்து இப்போதே நன்றி. நல்லதே நடக்கும். வெற்றி நிச்சயம். — TVK Vijay (@TVKVijayHQ) October 9, 2026

Describing the results as a rejection of money power, he said, “In the history of Tamil Nadu by-elections, this is a victory that has shattered and crushed the formula of money power like never before.”

He also claimed that voters had rejected allegations of cash-for-votes and those who had mocked TVK’s two-day campaigns in the two constituencies.

Targets DMK, Questions April Assembly Election Campaign Restrictions

Taking a swipe at the DMK, Vijay said the party’s actions during the previous Assembly elections had limited TVK’s campaigning opportunities.

He said, “Similarly, let the people themselves tell us what would have happened if the evil force DMK of that time had allowed us to campaign across all of Tamil Nadu during the last April's state assembly general elections.”

Vijay maintained that his party would remain closely connected with the people and continue working for them with dedication and loyalty.

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Thanks Alliance Partners, Congratulates Winning Candidates

Vijay thanked voters in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram for making the victories possible. He also expressed gratitude to leaders and workers of the Congress, VCK, MMK and Indian Union Muslim League, which he identified as constituents of the secular social justice victory alliance.

He acknowledged the contributions of ministers and functionaries at the state, district and other levels of the alliance parties, along with TVK office-bearers and workers.

The TVK chief congratulated the party’s winning candidates, Maragatham Kumaravel from Maduranthakam and Sathyabhama from Dharapuram, who contested under the party’s whistle symbol.

‘Victory For Political Civility’: Vijay

Vijay said the results should not be seen as a personal victory for him or a triumph for TVK alone. Instead, he described them as a response to defamatory remarks targeting women, personal attacks and what he called betrayal of leaders and their workers.

“In sum, a victory for political civility. A victory for individual dignity. Above all, a victory for the people. A victory for the voters,” he said.

Concluding his message, Vijay thanked supporters for their backing and expressed confidence in further victories, signing off with the words: “Good things will happen. Victory is certain.”

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