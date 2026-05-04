Vattiyoorkavu Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Vattiyoorkavu Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Vattiyoorkavu constituency number 133 of Kerala, was won by V. K. Prasanth in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 61111 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V.V. Rajesh from BJP who secured 39596 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 21515 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Vattiyoorkavu Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.