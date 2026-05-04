Vaniyambadi Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Vaniyambadi Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Vaniyambadi constituency number 47 of Tamil Nadu, was won by G Sendhil Kumar in 2021 from AIADMK who secured 88018 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, N. Mohammad Nayeem from IUML who secured 83114 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 4904 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Vaniyambadi Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.