Vadakara Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Vadakara Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Vadakara constituency number 20 of Kerala, was won by K. K. Rema in 2021 from RMPI who secured 65093 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Manayath Chandran from LJD who secured 57602 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 7491 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Vadakara Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.