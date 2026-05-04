Uthiramerur Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

Background

Uthiramerur Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Tamil Nadu Election 2026 here. Uthiramerur constituency number 36 of Tamil Nadu, was won by K. Sundar in 2021 from DMK who secured 93427 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, V.Somasundaram from AIADMK who secured 91805 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 1622 votes.

Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Uthiramerur Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.